T-Series has released a new trailer for Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular roles. The movie is a remake of hit Tamil flick directed by husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who return to helm the Hindi version, based on the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, aka Vikram-Beetal, wherein the legendary King Vikramaditya was tasked with capturing Beetal, a celestial spirit/demon.

Every time the king tries to capture the spirit, it tells him a story that ends with a riddle. If Vikram cannot answer it, the spirit consents to remain in captivity, and if the king knows the answer yet keeps quiet, his head will burst into a thousand pieces. If he answers correctly then the spirit would escape and return to his tree. Since Vikram was a wise king, each time he answers correctly, the spirit would go back to his tree and the cycle continues 24 times. The new trailer takes a similar trajectory.

The clip establishes the moral conundrum with a voiceover saying, “we often believe every story has two sides, good and bad. But maybe this thought is wrong.” We see Khan playing a valiant cop, Vikram, coming face to face with Vedha, a gangster played by Roshan. Further, in the trailer, Vedha questions Vikram, “One crime, one punishment. If I punish the doer then the instigator escapes. If I punish the instigator, then the doer escapes. Who will you punish? The instigator or the doer?"

Image via T-Series

RELATED: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Trailer Presents Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a Hindi Gangster Film

The trailer is full of South Indian cinema’s slow-motion action sequences one would be familiar with after watching RRR, though made with Bollywood sensibilities it is still not over the top. For the uninitiated, Tollywood (the South Indian film industry) and Bollywood have vastly different movie-making sensibilities. From action to romance to plots, everything is grander in Tollywood while Bollywood movies like to keep it slightly subtle — Vikram Vedha seems to sit right in the middle of it.

The trailer convinces the audience to look at both the characters in a very different light. While Vikram seems like a good cop, we should not completely believe what we see, and while Vedha is a gangster, his actions speak very differently. Pushkar and Gayathri have done an amazing job of bringing forth the entire conflict without giving anything away and putting the audience in the shoes of Vikram as he figures out the blurred lines between right and wrong. The film aims to underline, that “between good and evil, what you choose, defines you.” Along with Khan and Roshan, the movie also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, and Satyadeep Misra.

The movie hit theaters on September 30, meanwhile, you can check out the trailer below: