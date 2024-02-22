The Big Picture Jason Reitman and a coalition of top directors saved the historic Village Theater in Westwood, aiming to maintain its legacy and transform it into a cultural hub for film lovers.

The group includes well-known names like JJ Abrams, Christopher Nolan, and Guillermo del Toro, who are dedicated to offering a unique and high-quality movie-watching experience.

Filmmakers like Del Toro, Nolan, and Villeneuve are excited to create a space where cinephiles can gather, celebrate, and discuss the art and craft of cinema together.

A group of leading feature film directors, with Jason Reitman at the helm, have officially taken ownership of the historic Village Theater in Westwood. This 93-year-old cinema palace, celebrated for its towering structure, neon sign, and one of Los Angeles' largest screens, is now under their stewardship. Their goal is to maintain the legendary architectural treasure and transform it into a cultural landmark that honors the cherished tradition of movie-watching. The cinema will present a diverse lineup of first-run movies and selected films chosen by its new directors/owners. It will also offer a range of projection options, including 35mm, 70mm, and digital formats.

Speaking after the deal to secure the theater's future was saved, Reitman explained his passion for cinema and why the location meant so much to him, both personally and professionally.

“I’ve been coming to Westwood for as long as I can remember. Many of my movies, including Juno, Up In The Air , and Ghostbusters Afterlife all premiered at the corner of Broxton and Weyburn. When the Village Theater went on the market, I had visions of how quickly the National Theater became a block of condos. I immediately made an offer and hoped my fellow directors would join me on this adventure. We take this stewardship very seriously and hope to offer a true community for anyone who loves the movies.”

The coalition of filmmaker/investors includes JJ Abrams, Judd Apatow, Damien Chazelle, Chris Columbus, Ryan Coogler, Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuarón, Jonathan Dayton, Guillermo del Toro, Valerie Faris, Hannah Fidell, Alejandro González Iñárritu, James Gunn, Sian Heder, Rian Johnson, Gil Kenan, Karyn Kusama, Justin Lin, Phil Lord, David Lowery, Christopher McQuarrie, Chris Miller, Christopher Nolan, Alexander Payne, Todd Phillips, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reitman, Jay Roach, Seth Rogen, Emma Seligman, Brad Silberling, Steven Spielberg, Emma Thomas, Denis Villeneuve, Lulu Wang, and Chloé Zhao.

This innovative group of investors will utilise their shared expertise to shape every aspect of the viewing experience for audiences, including the quality of the image and sound, lighting, scheduling of films, and the atmosphere in the lobby galleries, ensuring that a truly bespoke and high quality experience is had by all who step foot inside it.

What Did the Filmmakers Who Saved Westwood's Village Theater Say?

Guillermo Del Toro

"[This is] a way to ensure perfect screening conditions but also a place where filmmakers and cinephiles and future filmmakers can gather to celebrate and discuss the art and the craft collectively.“

Christopher Nolan

“Cinema has always been the place where filmmakers and movie goers meet, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with so many of my favourite directors on a space that will show what the future of film exhibition can be.”

Denis Villeneuve

“I’ve been advocating for the in-theater experience for years. Thank you to Jason for this fantastic opportunity, allowing me to put money where my mouth is.”

Rian Johnson