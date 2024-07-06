The Big Picture John Carpenter's Village of the Damned will be released on 4K Blu-ray on September 24 by Scream Factory.

Includes new 4K transfer, audio commentary, interviews, and archival featurettes.

Based on the 1957 novel The Midwich Cuckoos, the film follows a small town's mysterious pregnancies and children with psychic powers.

Beware the children - John Carpenter's 1995 remake of Village of the Damned is coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time. Scream Factory's two-disc set is loaded with horrific special features. It will be released on September 24. The set will include an all-new 4K transfer of the film from its original 35mm camera negative. It will also feature an all-new audio commentary track by filmmakers Jackson Stewart (Beyond the Gates) and Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County).

Featurettes include all-new interviews with screenwriter David Himmelstein (Bad Company), and film music historian Daniel Schweiger, who will discuss Carpenter's score for the film. It will also include a number of archival featurettes from previous releases of the film, including a making-of feature, a look at the movie's filming locations, and an interview with actor Peter Jason (Deadwood), a frequent Carpenter collaborator. The set will retail for $35.99 USD, and can be pre-ordered now on ShoutFactory.com.

What Is 'Village of the Damned' About?

Close

A remake of the 1960 British horror film of the same name, which was itself an adaptation of John Wyndham's 1957 novel The Midwich Cuckoos, Village of the Damned moves the action from the UK to Northern California. From there, however, the main story beats are the same; the people of a small town simultaneously fall asleep, and when they awake, ten of the village's women are mysteriously pregnant. Nine of them give birth to babies who quickly develop white hair, glowing eyes, and eerie psychic powers. One baby is stillborn, which leaves one of the children, David (Thomas Dekker), without a "mate", and thus something of an outcast in town. Various people try to do something about the children's growing power, including local clergyman Reverend George (Mark Hamill), government scientist Susan Verner (Kirstie Alley), and town doctor Alan Chaffee (Christopher Reeve, in his final film role before the accident that paralyzed him). However, there may be nothing they can do before the children become unstoppable...

The original Village of the Damned is considered a classic of mid-century horror; the remake, however, was rejected by critics and audiences, making $9 million on a $22 million budget. It was one of a number of 1990s stumbles that harmed Carpenter's directing career; unlike In the Mouth of Madness, which was released the previous year, it has not been reappraised as one of Carpenter's superior works.

Scream Factory's Village of the Damned Blu-ray set will be released on September 24, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.