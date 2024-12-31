Bill Skarsgård, in the last decade, has made quite a name for himself in the horror community. Films like Barbarian, Assassination Nation and the It duology have shown off the actor's deadly range. His new nightmare Nosferatu just redefined the genre and Skarsgård’s place in it as he took on the iconic role of Count Orlok. The Robert Eggers film ended the year on a devilish note. However, if you're too scared to see it in theaters and prefer to laugh, Skarsgård’s horror comedy Villains is now streaming for free.

The 2019 film is currently causing chaos on Tubi. Villains saw Skarsgård team up with another modern horror icon, Maika Monroe (It Follows, Longlegs). While it was far from a box office smash, the horror comedy was a hit with critics receiving a certified-fresh 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was also well-received by moviegoers as Villains currently has a positive 77% audience rating.

What's ‘Villains’ About?

Villains follows an amateur pair of young criminals (Skarsgård and Monroe) who are forced to break into a house when they run into car trouble. What seems like your average rich house soon leads to disaster once they discover the dark secret locked up in the basement. They quickly become the prey as this robbery turns into a sinister game of survival. The first thing you'll notice right off the bat is Skarsgård and Monroe’s effortless, oftentimes hilarious, chemistry. Both actors are known for doing a lot of dark material in the genre space, so Villains was a nice comedic change of pace for them.

The film is still full of suspense and creepy moments, but this is the type of hair-raising scenario where the humor only heightens the dread. That also has a lot to do with who Skarsgård and Monroe are acting opposite of. Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick play the rival couple here. Their raport is just as infectious as our main leads and more than lives up to the title’s dark namesake. Horror comedies have become increasingly popular over the last decade. The biggest struggle that the sub-genre has seen is finding the right tonal balance. Villains is the rare film that will make you laugh as much as you want to cruel up into a ball in fear.

Before your next Skarsgård horror binge, you can view the trailer for Villains right now on Tubi.

