While they make up many of the most iconic characters in cinematic history, villains are typically defined more by their impact than by their prolific screen time. This is evinced by some of the greatest villains having surprisingly low screen time in their films, such as Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) appearing in The Silence of the Lambs for just 16 minutes, and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones & David Prowse) having just 34 minutes of screen time across the original Star Wars trilogy.

However, there have been a number of films that have excelled by bucking the trend. Through their employment of interesting and even unconventional narrative structures, these 10 films feature their antagonists most prominently as the heroes skirt around the edges of the story trying to nullify them. They range from superhero blockbusters to all-time classics of thriller cinema.

10 'Death Proof' (2007)

Stuntman Mike

Image via Dimension Films

Structured in a narrative sense as a twisted slasher film, Death Proof is Quentin Tarantino’s homage to exploitation cinema, one that was released alongside Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror to serve as a double feature. The antagonist is Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell), an aging Hollywood stunt driver who uses his death-proof stunt car to kill women. When three friends in the film industry become his next target, they find themselves in a high-octane chase and a gripping fight for survival.

The film utilizes an extended opening prologue that depicts Stuntman Mike carrying out his sinister plans successfully before jumping ahead 14 months to follow the experiences of stuntwoman Zoë Bell (who plays herself), make-up artist Abernathy Ross (Rosario Dawson), and actress Lee Montgomery (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Even as his villain begins to fade into the backdrop as the three emerging protagonists take center stage, Russell maintains his manic effervescence, a certain sadistic glee that is both menacing and hysterical. Death Proof does not stand as one of Tarantino’s best films, but it is an intriguing experiment in narrative, nonetheless.

9 'Mystic River' (2003)

Jimmy Markum

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Granted, in a crime drama about the murder of a teenage girl, a distraught father hardly seems like a villain, but Jimmy Markum (Sean Penn) is a brilliantly unique case. Mystic River tracks three childhood friends as their fragmented bonds ignite following the death of Jimmy’s daughter. While police officer Sean Devine (Kevin Bacon) investigates the case, Jimmy grows certain that Dave Boyle (Tim Robbins)—an old friend who was sexually abused as a child—is the culprit.

With Sean cast as the traditional hero as a cop clambering for answers while trying to keep the mounting tensions under control, Jimmy emerges as his greatest adversary, with the volatile ex-con a central force of conflict throughout the film. He ultimately blurs the line between amoral antihero and outright antagonist. Penn’s profoundly powerful performance receives nearly 48 minutes of screen time, which eclipsed that of his co-stars and was enough to see him earn a nomination—and Oscar win— for Best Lead Actor.

8 'Rashomon' (1950)

Tajōmaru

Image via Daiei Film

A masterpiece of philosophical cinema from the illustrious Akira Kurosawa, Rashomon is a film in which it is nigh impossible to categorize anyone objectively as hero or villain. It revolves around a contentious trial regarding the murder of a samurai and the sexual assault of his wife by the bandit Tajōmaru (Toshirō Mifune). While the trial had contradicting accounts from each of the involved parties, a woodcutter, a priest, and a peasant discuss their own, conflicting perspectives on the case.

With each character’s unique take on the case being depicted, Mifune gives an incredible performance, one that alternates between being a ravaging criminal, a lovelorn and reluctant combatant, and even as a roguish passerby uninvolved with the murder itself. Rashomon has excelled for decades as a ponderous exercise due to its thought-provoking ambiguity, and it is no coincidence that Tajōmaru is such a focal point of the movie, given how dramatically reports of his actions vary from one witness to another.

Rashomon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date August 25, 1950 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Machiko Kyo , Masayuki Mori , Takashi Shimiura , Minoru Chiaki , Kichijiro Ueda , Noriko Honma , Daisuke Katô Runtime 88 Minutes

7 'Star Wars: Episode III – The Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Anakin Skywalker

Image via Lucasfilm

While the original Star Wars trilogy excelled at using Darth Vader to potent effect, the prequel trilogy reveled in placing the origins of the character at the forefront of the story. The three films depict Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) descent from being a prophesied hero of the Jedi order to becoming the pivotal right-hand man of an intergalactic tyrant and the most feared Sith Lord in the universe.

He begins being truly seduced by the dark side early on in Star Wars: Episode III – The Revenge of the Sith, becoming arguably the film’s major antagonist with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) forced to undertake a desperate mission to stand against him. The film isn’t afraid to veer into some seriously dark areas, as evinced by Anakin killing the younglings. It stands as a picture where the bad guys ultimately prevail, and the fact that viewers get to see Anakin’s downward spiral and the beginning of Darth Vader’s villainy makes it all the more pointed.

6 'Batman' (1989)

The Joker

Image via Warner Bros.

It would seem logical that a ‘Batman’ movie would see Batman receive the most screen time. However, when it comes to Tim Burton, that simply isn’t the case. Released in 1989, Batman broke new ground for superhero cinema from its first moment. Operating with a distinctly darker albeit somewhat campy atmosphere, it sees Batman (Michael Keaton) defending Gotham City from the lunacy of a disfigured and sadistic criminal who calls himself the Joker (Jack Nicholson).

It was a common observation that the film had a greater fascination with the Joker than with Batman himself, a reflection supported by the villain’s pronounced characterization and his extended screen time. Appearing for almost 40 minutes in total, the Joker has just shy of five minutes more screen time than Batman. In fact, Batman isn’t even the second most prolific character, with Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) on screen for over 36 minutes, seeing her eclipse Batman by over one-and-a-half minutes.

5 'Batman Returns' (1992)

The Penguin