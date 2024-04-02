The Big Picture Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe join forces in the underrated horror movie Villains.

Villains is a unique blend of horror and comedy, and never has a dull moment.

Villains surprises audiences with plot twists and eccentric characters, keeping viewers intrigued throughout its runtime.

In recent years, actors Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe have made a name for themselves in the horror genre. And with films like It Follows for Monroe, and Barbarian and IT for Skarsgård, it’s easy to see how well they fit into the genre. So put those two in a movie together, and you’re bound to make some serious horror magic. That's exactly what the film Villains does, and it even adds some extra talent into the mix with Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick as the titular villains. What results is a unique blend of both the horror and comedy genres that frightens, delights, and makes for an all-around good time. Yet it’s not nearly as talked about as it should be.

Villains After a pair of amateur criminals break into a suburban home, they stumble upon a dark secret that two sadistic homeowners will do anything to keep from getting out. Language English Run Time 1h30m Director Dan Berk. Robert Olsen Release Date September 20, 2019 Actors Maika Monroe, Bill Skarsgård, Kyra Sedgwick, Jeffrey Donovan, Blake Baumgartner

‘Villains’ Is a Unique Take on the Horror Genre

The horror genre is really just an umbrella term for movies to fit under. In reality, a lot of horror movies don’t fit the typical slasher bill or even the supernatural route. In recent years, the genre has broadened and there are so many sub-genres to explore for every type of viewer. There are still the classic haunted house movies and psychological horror flicks, but there are also splatter films and, in what has gained a lot more popularity in recent years, horror comedies. The horror-comedy really took off in 2011 with the release of The Cabin in the Woods. It was still a thing before that of course, but it was The Cabin in the Woods that really breathed new life into the sub-genre. And that’s the label that Villains best fits under, but at the same time, it’s so much more.

When Villains first begins, it’s a crime drama. Our main characters Mickey (Skarsgård) and Jules (Monroe) kick off the movie by robbing a gas station — their last heist before they plan to move to Florida. But as they’re driving they run out of gas, which is a staple trope in horror movies by now. Already having pulled off one heist, the couple decide to break into a nearby house in search of a gas can, and this is when things start to turn around. Home invasion movies are also a pretty popular sub-genre, but it’s not quite as common for the invaders to be the ones we as the audience are rooting for. Usually, it’s the main characters being invaded upon, not the ones doing the invading, and it’s a welcome switch-up. But what begins as a fairly benign task of finding a gas can quickly turns vile and horrifying when Mickey and Jules discover a little girl chained up in the basement. Suddenly, things are a lot more serious than they originally seemed. It’s not just a break-and-enter anymore, it’s a rescue mission. One that is thwarted as quickly as it starts when Mickey and Jules wander upstairs to conspire on how to free the girl and stumble upon the homeowners.

Every Character Is Morally Gray in ‘Villains’

Aside from playing with the audience’s mind about what type of movie it is going to be, Villains is also unique in that none of its characters are particularly good or moral. Mickey and Jules are robbers, but they’re also the ones who are trying to save the little girl, so naturally, we’re rooting for them. But at the end of the day, they’re still not the greatest people themselves. Still, it’s easy to root for them when they’re played by actors as likable as Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe. For that matter, it’s just as easy to be intrigued by the homeowners George and Gloria, who are played by Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick, respectively. There’s clearly a better option for who we as the viewer should be rooting for, but these are still not characters that you’d admire in any way, yet that fact doesn’t take away from the movie at all. If anything, it makes it all the more intriguing.

The Plot Twists Are Never-Ending

When it's already got a stellar cast, and some juicy characters and storylines to dig into, a movie doesn’t need to rely on head-spinning plot twists to keep audiences glued in. But it’s always a bonus if it does. Villains is chock-full of twists, and they’re not typical ones either. It’s hard to see any of them coming. When Mickey and Jules first break into the house, you’re expecting a game of cat and mouse. That the owners will come home, see the unwanted visitors, and chaos will ensue. But a girl being chained up in the basement? That's definitely not common, and it’s a perfect shock to kick things into action. So when the owners do arrive home, we’re all the more ready to see things go down.

But that isn’t where the twists begin and end. Since the reveal of the little girl happens early on, there’s no telling what will happen throughout the rest of the runtime. It’s not all that surprising when the couple knocks out Jules and Mickey and holds them hostage, it’s not surprising when they attempt to escape. But what is surprising is when we discover that the couple’s infant son isn’t actually a human baby, but a porcelain doll. As if the couple wasn’t twisted enough already, they’ve been treating a doll like a person, and keeping a real person chained up in their basement. It’s then revealed that George and Gloria were never able to conceive a child. So they kidnapped the girl in the basement and called her Sweetiepie (Blake Baumgartner). Sweetpie was meant to act as their child since they couldn’t have one naturally, but she only served as a painful reminder of that fact, and so she was locked up in the basement as a result. Instead, they took to treating the doll as their child, and named it Ethan, making for one seriously twisted story. And that’s not even all the twists that come throughout the film’s run.

‘Villains’ Is an Underrated Horror Movie

Given that Villains stars some pretty well-known names, it’s a surprise that it isn’t talked about nearly enough. And in the horror genre, some of the best movies are the hidden gems within it. That’s where Villains lies. It’s not exactly unheard of, but it is criminally underrated. It’s funny, it’s smart, it’s twisted, and it has moments that are very dark and bleak that help create a unique tone for the movie. It’s unlike previous roles Skarsgård and Monroe have taken on, and shows off just how broad their skill for acting is. And it also proves just how perfectly they fit into the horror genre. So the next time you're looking for a horror movie to watch and can’t quite figure out what one, look no further than Villains. It has something for everyone and won’t fail at keeping even the utmost horror fan on their toes.

Villains is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

