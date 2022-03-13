Criminals, by nature, may be a cowardly and superstitious lot but these are the worst of the worst.

The Batman is the latest film starring the Caped Crusader. In Matt Reeves’ detective tale, we see The Dark Knight battle against the likes of The Riddler (Paul Dano), The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). With multiple spin-offs and sequels already in the works, it’s time we start looking at Gotham City’s next threat.

Batman has the deepest rogues gallery in all of comics, so there are plenty of characters at Reeves’ disposal. In this list, we’re going to be looking at nine villains for Robert Pattinson to face off against in The Batman sequel. We’re trying to avoid villains that appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy because Batman has so many great characters that have yet to see the big screen. Sorry in advance to The Joker, Bane, League of Assassins Shadows, Scarecrow, and Two-Face.

The Court of Owls

One of the few modern Batman villains that stand head and shoulder above the rest is none other than The Court of Owls. The Batman tackles themes of corruption in Gotham City, and the Court is a perfect follow-up to that central idea. In Scott Snyder’s legendary comic book run, we see The Court of Owls breakdown Batman’s psyche, revealing that Gotham’s corruption runs deeper than he could ever imagine. A secret society has been influencing everything in the city for generations.

Having this version of Batman deal with the Court after taking on characters like Falcone and The Penguin shows that Gotham still needs a hero. The Court is one of the few villain(s) that challenges Bruce physically and mentally, meaning we get to see Batman fight the Talon while keeping the detective-noir aspects from the first film.

Hush

Hush is another enigma for Batman to solve. In Jim Lee’s iconic story, Batman: Hush, we see Batman go up against his rogues' gallery while trying to defeat a new foe, Hush. Batman tries to unmask this new threat while also dealing with the likes of the Joker, Harley Quinn, and other villains trying to break him down. Pattinson’s take on the character would fit perfectly in a Hush storyline.

After combating the Riddler, Hush would attempt to make Batman snap, forcing the Caped Crusader into a state of unease and tackling his childhood trauma. Hush is a great Batman foil but might bear too many similarities to Paul Dano’s Riddler. Still, with a few tweaks, he’d be a formidable advisory.

Mr. Freeze

Victor Fries is a mild-mannered cryogenics expert who wants to save his terminally ill wife, Nora, from an incurable disease. To give himself more time to find a cure, Victor freezes Nora, preserving her while searching for answers. Unfortunately, in doing so, he’s caught in a lab accident, leading to his body temperature drastically lowering. He can now only survive in sub-zero temperatures and is forced to live the rest of his day in a cryogenic suit.

Mr. Freeze is such a tragic figure because his motives are rooted in human emotion, unlike most Batman villains. He wants to cure Nora, which leads him to a life of crime. In the Emmy-Award-winning episode of Batman: The Animated Series, "Heart of Ice", the series went all in and humanized Freeze in a way that redefined the character.

Now, I think it’s time that we redefine him in live-action—having a villain that Batman will empathize with because, like Freeze, Bruce is taking part in illegal activities because of the loss of loved ones, his parents. Forcing Bruce to confront his issues and finding a way to help Freeze is the perfect evolution to where he’s left at the end of The Batman.

Poison Ivy

We last saw both Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy in Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin in a pure sense of irony. However, I’m hoping for a more realistic take on the character. Pamela Lillian Isley’s motives are noble. She wants to protect all plant life and stop the insane amount of pollution we see in Gotham’s red skies. However, her methods are too extreme and are a bit crazy, in all honesty.

Pam was a bio-chemist for Wayne Enterprises and worked on a new experiment. Like any comic book villain, the experiment goes awry; this led to her being able to control plants, having immunity to toxins, and the ability to control her pheromones. She takes full advantage of the power because it gives her a form of mind control.

Poison Ivy is an eco-terrorist who’s one of the most dangerous villains Batman will ever face. If the creative team can make us empathize with her while also making her the deadly enchantress we know from the comics, she’d be the perfect baddie.

Man-Bat

We’re getting a little more fantastical here with this next choice. Man-Bat is a villain that shows the horror of Gotham City. Dr. Robert Kirk Langstrom is yet another scientist that has an experiment go wrong. This time instead of getting the power to control plants the ability to survive sub-zero temperatures, Kirk has the curse of turning into a giant bat.

Man-Bat is a character that is inspired by the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. A man who changes in the night, terrorizing Gotham and forcing the Batman to try and track him down. If Matt Reeves wants to tackle a villain not entirely rooted in reality, Man-Bat would be an inspired choice.

Man-Bat would add a bit of horror and excitement to the franchise. This interpretation would have Batman working alongside Gordon to clear Batman’s name. Reports of a bat-like creature haunting the Gotham skies are sure to get all eyes on The Dark Knight. Being one of the Batman characters yet to hit the big screen, Man-Bat is full of unlimited potential.

Professor Pyg

Lazlo Valentin is a disturbed surgeon who is obsessed with physical perfection. This leads to him kidnapping Gotham citizens and turning them into his beloved “Dollotrons.” Professor Pyg is a serial killer who transforms the faces of his victims and dons a creepy pig mask. He’s a twisted psychopath, but he would be another street-level villain for Battinson to face-off against (pun intended).

Unlike some of our other entries, there’s no sympathizing with Pyg, which already changes the formula a bit, but he’s still a formidable foe for Gotham’s protector. This villain is one of Batman’s most gruesome yet, so he might not fit into the PG-13 rating, but, he's worth it if they want to push the boundaries.

Clayface

There have been at least eight different people to go by the alias, Clayface. For simplicity’s sake, we will focus on the most well-known iteration of the character, Matthew Hagen from Batman: The Animated Series. In this origin, Matthew is an actor who’s past his prime and had his face disfigured after an awful car accident.

While in recovery, he gets an experimental cream called “Renuyu” from a corrupt businessman named Roland Daggett. This cream allowed Hagen to impersonate anyone he wanted. In return for Daggett’s “kindness,” Hagen is forced to commit crimes and steal important documents. After overexposure, Hagen becomes a shape-shifting monster known as Clayface.

Clayface is a tragic figure, and a shape-shifter is someone that is nearly impossible to apprehend. The only person suitable for the job is, The World’s Greatest Detective. The character might be a bit too out there for Matt Reeves’ world, but if they want to go deeper into the sci-fi and body horror genre, Clayface would be perfect.

The Ventriloquist and Scarface

Arnold Wesker is a ventriloquist who has a split personality disorder. His puppet, Scarface, is a mobster and has a firm hold on Wesker’s psyche. Scarface is a ruthless mob boss, and Wesker serves as his timid lackey. Arnold Wesker is the perfect Batman villain because he’s a twisted version of Batman himself.

Wesker uses the identity of Scarface as a way to become a criminal mastermind. He’s the type of antagonist Batman would try and save, even if he ends up failing. The Ventriloquist and Scarface are the perfect mix of tragedy and insanity that you’d come to expect in a place like Gotham City.

The Mad Hatter

Jervis Tetch is a neuroscientist obsessed with Lewis Carroll’s classic novel, Alice in Wonderland. Tetch believes that he is an incarnation of the Alice in Wonderland character, The Mad Hatter. Tetch is an expert in hypnotic technology and uses this to his advantage, committing many crimes in the process.

What makes The Mad Hatter a strong villain for The Batman 2 is that he is another villain that goes off the deep end. Arkham Asylum is a place where people should receive help, but often they leave worse than when they came. Challenging Bruce in a way that makes him question his methods and the system set in place would be the next evolution in his character growth.

Jervis Tetch can toe the line of creepy and wacky in the same way The Riddler or Joker can. It’s all in how you approach the character and his storylines. Here, Reeves’ creativity can shine since this would be Mad Hatter's first significant appearance in live-action.

