Vin Diesel has been known to defy the laws of gravity, whether he’s playing a daredevil street racer, an extreme sports superspy, or a badass fugitive in space. However, this was not always the case for the once-promising actor who stood out as a significant presence in critically acclaimed dramas such as Saving Private Ryan and Boiler Room. Right before he was globe-trotting the world with his Fast & Furious family, Diesel delivered his most emotionally charged performance in the gritty crime-thriller A Man Apart.

Filmed in 2000 and released two years after The Fast and the Furious, Diesel teamed up with director F. Gary Gray (The Negotiator, Set It Off) for the R-rated revenge tale. Gray would later reunite with Diesel, directing the eighth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise — The Fate of the Furious. Intended as a potential franchise for Diesel, A Man Apart was a troubled production due to extensive reshoots following poor test screenings and a lawsuit over its original title Diablo. While Diesel’s Fast & Furious fanbase did not turn out in droves at the time of its release, the film has become an unlikely cult classic in the time since.

Vin Diesel Delivers an Emotionally-Charged Performance in ‘A Man Apart'

Taking cues from the likes of Lethal Weapon and Scarface, Diesel, alongside Larenz Tate, play Sean Vetter and Demetrius Hicks, ex-Los Angeles gang members who turned their lives around, becoming drug enforcement agents. Upon the bust of drug lord Memo Lucero (Geno Silva) in Mexico, the partners’ celebration is short-lived when a mysterious criminal entity named El Diablo takes control of Lucero’s cartel operations between Mexico and southern California. With Lucero’s acquaintances out of the picture, Diablo orders for Vetter’s assassination. The attempt on Vetter’s life goes south when the DEA agent manages to survive his wounds. Unfortunately, his wife Stacy (Jacqueline Obradors) is killed in the process. With Hicks at his side, Vetter goes above and beyond the law to track down Diablo by gunning after his stateside associates Hollywood Jack (Timothy Olyphant) and Hondo (Marco Rodriguez).

The story's beats are very familiar, like most revenge movies, as Vetter walks the line between upholding the law and going against it in his hunt for Diablo. Rather than drive the picture to Fast & Furious-like spectacular action sequences, A Man Apart attempts to be a compelling melodrama driven by Diesel’s emotionally charged performance full of intense anger instead of quick one-liners. He tries his best to elevate an otherwise clichéd script full of scenes that alternate between Vetter grieving and lashing out against the villains as well as his DEA colleagues.

While Diesel’s Vetter is written like a clone of The Punisher, his natural charisma elevates the oversimplified screenplay. One scene has Vetter intimidating a low-level cocaine dealer with a revolver carrying a single bullet. It’s a scene done many times to the point where it was parodied in the film adaptation of Starsky and Hutch. What makes Diesel’s take on the scene different is how the old gangster life of the character cracks through his otherwise authoritative exterior. He succeeds in contrasting his spark-in-the-eye personality before Stacy’s death to his mentally unstable demeanor after the tragedy.

‘A Man Apart’ Fails to Have a Compelling Villain