At the start of 2025, Vin Diesel hyped up production for Fast X: Part 2 on social media by unveiling Dominic Toretto’s classic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 from 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. The car was famously destroyed by a truck in the original blockbuster hit’s finale involving a final race with Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker). Teasing how "history is being made," the car’s reintroduction by Diesel may well be a sign about the next Fast installment potentially dialing back the outrageous espionage adventures in favor of providing fans a full-circle moment for the long-running franchise.

The black Chevelle is just one of many pieces of iconic imagery associated with a time when the Fast & Furious brand was purely street-level action with a touch of soap opera-level drama. Though audiences were lured by the visual eye candy of underground street racing, it was the characters of Dom and his crew that they quickly came to embrace as an extended family. The grounded essence of the original quickly went by the wayside in favor of globe-trotting adventures with bizarre sci-fi elements. After going too far into fantasy with 2023’s Fast X, it is now time for Dom’s “family” to come home.

What Made 'The Fast & the Furious' Work So Well?

Image via Universal Pictures

The return to the streets of Los Angeles for the eleventh installment is a clear sign of the Fast series returning to Earth. Film history has been known to have long-running popular film franchises reach a point where they become too far removed from what made their initial installment win over audiences. In this case, Fast & Furious shares similarities to the James Bond series. Each time the latter franchise launches each new actor as Agent 007, they are often positioned in a grounded spy thriller before subsequent films dive further into fantastical plots with comic book-style villains.

The original Fast & Furious movie was special because of the youth appeal: suped-up street cars were more accessible to teenagers than expensive exotic exports, there were grounded street gang rivalries, and practical stunts. The modestly budgeted action movie under the direction of Rob Cohen (Dragonheart, The Skulls) was produced in contrast to the Nicolas Cage-led remake of 2000’s Gone in 60 Seconds, which featured exotic cars executing CGI stunts. Above all the exciting action of this Point Break knockoff was the trust and loyalty factor between Dom, the crew, and Brian, whose relationship with the family only grew with each new installment.

Though the family has remained a core theme in the Fast franchise’s history, it has grown to be overshadowed by the globe-trotting exploits of Dom’s crew. The next three installments retained some street-level storylines involving drug trafficking (2 Fast 2 Furious), overseas gang wars (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), and a revenge tale (Fast & Furious). By the time Fast Five came out in 2011, the series had reached the level of plots involving global implications, featuring death-defying stunts that defy human physics. Then just when it looked as if the series could not go any higher, 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga had a subplot involving a car floating in space. At this point, the series had jumped the shark, losing all the essence of those relatable aspects that made the original film appealing.

'Fast X: Part 2' Needs a Strong but Simplified Conclusion