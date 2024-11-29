Crack open the Corona, and invite the family round for a barbecue because it sounds like we're getting more nonsense behind the wheel. Vin Diesel has dropped some tantalizing hints about the future of the Fast & Furious saga, teasing not just one, but two films to close out the multi-billion-dollar franchise, beloved by many including Christopher Nolan. Taking to social media yesterday, Diesel revealed the potential for a spring 2026 release for Fast X: Part 2 (there is zero chance this is the final title), as well as the long-awaited on-screen reunion between his character, Dominic Toretto, and Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs.

“I got Universal in one ear saying we need FastX2 by March 2026! I have Comcast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale! Then the writer on Fast Five sent me this image and said we need to see DOM and HOBBS resolve their differences. I just want to get back to real street racing, practical stunts… and a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood. Happy Thanksgiving…”

While Diesel’s post isn’t an official confirmation, it reinforces previous reports that the finale of the Fast & Furious series might span two films. With Universal pushing for a March 2026 release date, Fast X: Part 2 could hit theaters during the spring season, which has previously proven to be a prime release window for the franchise. Universal has already secured Fast X director Louis Leterrier to return for the sequel, with Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (Cloverfield) handling the script, so it does look like the studios are moving up the gears as they head to the finish line.

Dwayne Johnson is Set to Return to 'Fast & Furious'

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Diesel’s message is the implication of a major storyline between Dom and Hobbs. Johnson famously returned to the franchise with a surprise cameo in Fast X, signaling an end to the long-running feud between the two stars. Now, fans can expect the duo to resolve their differences on screen in what could be one of the franchise’s most dramatic showdowns—or reconciliations. Or maybe they'll just have yet another weird argument where the camera frames Diesel as being taller than Johnson who is notably larger than him, while the two of them show off their contracts that states neither can lose a fight. Either way, we are sat.

