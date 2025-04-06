The Fast & Furious franchise is best known for several things: cool cars, a steadily growing ensemble cast, and stunts that defy all logic, not to mention the laws of physics. But the true constant of these films is Vin Diesel's Dom Torretto. Dom will never fail to save the day, wear the tightest tank tops known to man, or deliver a speech about the importance of family; Diesel's also been an executive producer on the Fast films since Fast & Furious, meaning that he's helped shape the direction of the franchise. But there is one Fast & Furious film that doesn't feature Dom Torretto, and it's one that surprisingly wound up influencing the franchise's current direction: 2 Fast 2 Furious. But what exactly led to Diesel's absence from the film?

Vin Diesel Wasn’t a Fan of the '2 Fast 2 Furious' Script

2 Fast 2 Furious was greenlit after The Fast and the Furious rocketed to box office success. But while Paul Walker chose to reprise his role as Brian O'Connor, Diesel didn't return because he was unsatisfied with the quality of the script. In a Variety interview, Diesel would later expand upon his dissatisfaction: "They didn't take a Francis Ford Coppola approach to it. They approached it like they did sequels in the '80s and '90s, when they would drum up a new story unrelated for the most part, and slap the same name on it." Indeed, 2 Fast 2 Furious is more or less the same story as The Fast and the Furious: Brian, having fled to Miami, is once again roped into an undercover mission to stop a criminal, bringing his old friend Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) along for the ride - literally.

But it turns out that 2 Fast 2 Furious, and by extension, the rest of the Fast films, might not have come to pass. Diesel told Entertainment Weekly in a 20th anniversary retrospective for The Fast and the Furious that he asked Universal not to make a sequel. "I felt they would compromise the ability for it to be a classic...Sometimes you have to say no and stand for the integrity you hope to manifest in a film," he said. It's almost unthinkable to image a cinematic landscape without the Fast and Furious films, yet Diesel's choice would lead to him starring in another iconic franchise.

Instead of '2 Fast 2 Furious,' Vin Diesel Chose To Do ‘The Chronicles of Riddick’

Diesel wound up trading turbocharged cars for intergalactic chaos as he chose to star in The Chronicles of Riddick instead of 2 Fast 2 Furious. The sequel to Pitch Black featured him reprising his role as outlaw Richard B. Riddick, who discovers that he is the last of the warrior race known as the Furyans and prevents a massive genocide from being carried out. The Riddick films share quite a bit in common with the Fast films: they star Diesel as a outlaw with a heart of gold who manages to pull off impossible feats, and they've won the hearts of their respective fanbases with their commitment to the more outlandish elements.

But The Chronicles of Riddick is also where Diesel started to take a more creative role in his films. He incorporated elements from Dungeons and Dragons into his character's backstory (a process he'd later repeat with The Last Witch Hunter), and eventually Riddick led him back to the Fast films where he negotiated a cameo in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in exchange for the rights to the Riddick franchise. This eventually led to his executive producer status, and thus having more control over where the Fast films go.

The '2 Fast 2 Furious' Prelude Does Feature Vin Diesel…Sort Of