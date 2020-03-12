‘Bloodshot’: Vin Diesel on Why He’s Less Concerned Now About Box Office

–

Every single time I’ve crossed paths with Vin Diesel he’s been a delightful interview. He basically does the work for you because you can ask him a mere two questions and his answers will fill your entire interview slot. But more importantly than that, those answers always come from a place of deep thought and passion. Some of Diesel’s movies over the years have found more success than others but bumps in the road have never slowed him down and that drive has lead him straight to a big screen adaptation of Valiant Comics’ Bloodshot.

Diesel leads the movie as Ray Garrison, an elite solider who’s killed in action but then revived by Guy Pearce‘s Dr. Harting over at RST. Ray comes back stronger than ever thanks to the new nanotechnology running through his veins, but he’s also plagued by the hold Harting has over his mind and memories. Ray is ready and eager to barrel through anyone necessary to find the person responsible for taking his wife’s life, but that mission gets increasingly complicated as Ray begins to doubt the truth of what he’s experienced.

With Bloodshot due to hit theaters nationwide on March 13th, I got the chance to chat with Diesel about the film. Check out what he told me about the possibility of playing a villain in the Valiant Universe, the time Steven Spielberg tried to cast him as a full-blown villain, how he manages to forge forward even when things don’t pan out for a passion project, why he’s less concerned with box office receipts now, and more in the video interview at the top of this article.

