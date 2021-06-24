The big problem with talking to Vin Diesel is you’re never going to have enough time. That’s because over the past two decades, Diesel has made numerous projects that I’d love to discuss like voicing The Iron Giant early in his career, making the Riddick movies, being part of Boiler Room with that great cast, voicing Groot in the MCU, and, of course, bringing Dominic Toretto to life in the Fast and Furious franchise.

So when I found out I’d be talking with him for director Justin Lin’s F9, I figured I’d get in two questions and I needed to make them count (TV interviews get around four minutes and it goes by very fast). Since every other reporter was going to ask about F9, I decided to ask two very specific things: if he knows what the final shot is in the last Fast and Furious movie and if he could get the financing for any project what would he make and why?

The fact is, while you might think Vin Diesel could make any project he wants, every single director and actor I’ve spoken with all have projects they can’t get made for whatever reason. It’s also why you always hear about directors and actors signing on to projects and then you never hear about them again. Getting things made in Hollywood is usually a hard-fought battle that rarely goes according to plan. Most projects take years and some can take a decade or more, and many more don't get made at all.

As usual, Diesel gave some great answers and revealed if he could get the financing, he would direct the Hannibal Barca trilogy that would be “part Mel Gibson, part Frank Miller, and really try to take a fresh take on the Punic Wars.” If you don’t know your history, Hannibal famously crossed the Alps with an army of elephants in 218 BC and is considered one of the greatest military commanders in human history.

As you’ve seen in the trailers, F9 sees Dom (Diesel) enjoying his quiet life off the grid with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son but is pulled back to the action when his estranged brother (John Cena) comes back into his life. As you can easily surmise, this causes Dom and his “family” to have to come together to stop Cena from carrying out his master plan. F9 (Fast and Furious 9) also stars Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow), Earl Hu (Jason Tobin), Megan Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), and The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Also joining the cast are Cardi B, J. D. Pardo, Shea Whigham, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.

