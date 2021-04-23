Vin Diesel is set to reteam with his Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray for the action-comedy Muscle, which has been in development at STXfilms for several years.

Plot details have remained under wraps throughout that time, but the latest draft of the script hails from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman and Into the Storm scribe John Swetnam. The original script was written by Scott Taylor and Wesley Jermaine Johnson.

Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips will produce Muscle alongside Diesel his One Race Films partner Samantha Vincent, while Gray will serve as an executive producer on the project, which is shaping up to be his next directorial effort. STX executives Drew Simon and Kevin Sauer will oversee the project for the studio, which plans to put Muscle into production later this year.

“There are few directors who can match Gary’s skill with character, comedy, and big action, which is why he is one of the most accomplished and in-demand directors working today. Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on a number of hit movies and it’s a thrill to reteam Vin and Gary after their billion-dollar success on The Fate of the Furious. This will become one of the most eagerly anticipated films on our slate," said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson.

In addition to The Fate of the Furious, which grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide, Gray also directed the hit drama Straight Outta Compton and the classic comedy Friday, as well as The Negotiator, which is one of my favorite '90s action-thrillers. Gray also directed The Italian Job, Law Abiding Citizen and Set It Off, and not only is he attached to direct a M.A.S.K. movie for Paramount and Hasbro, but he's also developing a movie based on the Saints Row video game franchise.

Diesel is coming off of Sony's Bloodshot, and he'll soon be seen in Fast & Furious 9. Diesel also voices Groot in the MCU, and he just signed on to star in a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie from the screenwriter of Rampage. Diesel has been attached to star in Muscle since 2018 but the project now has renewed momentum now that Gray is aboard. I've heard The Fate of the Furious was a pretty turbulent set, so here's hoping the duo have a smoother ride this time around.

