Vin Diesel gave an update on the newest addition to the Riddick franchise. Diesel made an announcement on Instagram featuring a shirtless picture of himself from Riddick with a caption that reads "Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are... Let's just say Furia may be closer than you think. #Riddick". As of this writing, his Instagram post has over 1.4 million likes.

Believe it or not, Furia is at least six years in the making. Diesel and David Twohy - the original writer and director of Pitch Black and the Riddick spin-off franchise - announced back in 2015 that they wanted to make another Riddick movie. Excitingly, they also announced at the same time that they wanted to produce a companion television series, Merc City. There are reports that the movie is expected to be rated R - which is entirely appropriate considering Riddick's murderous badassery, and supposedly, the series would be mature-rated as well.

The Riddick storyline started all the way back in the year 2000 when the sci-fi horror movie Pitch Black debuted in theaters. The plot centered around an ensemble cast of characters whose transport ship crashes on an abandoned desert planet filled with bloodthirsty alien monsters who are allergic to light. Diesel's performance stole the show to such a degree that Riddick became a cult antihero among fans of the movie. The character became so popular that it spawned two Pitch Black sequels, The Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick, an animated film, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, and several video games.

There's no slated release date yet for Furia or Merc City. Check out Diesel's Instagram post below.

