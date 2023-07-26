The Big Picture Mattel continues to expand its toy-based franchises, including a film adaptation of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots with Vin Diesel starring.

The success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has motivated Mattel to pursue more toy-based films.

Vin Diesel's reported excitement for the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots project indicates potential for an entertaining and action-packed film.

Mattel is eager to return to Hollywood following the success of Barbie. As one-half of the Barbenheimer craze, the Greta Gerwig film has wasted no time making box office history, already rocketing past the performance of the acclaimed and highly anticipated Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One with over $400 million at the global box office. The toy company is now pushing full steam ahead on a number of its other previously-announced projects in order to capture that magic once more. Key among them is a little film starring Vin Diesel based on the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots toys.

Variety today reported on the status of Mattel's upcoming projects including the Fast & Furious star's new film which is being written by Rampage's Ryan Engle. The film was initially announced back in 2021 and, at the time, it was being described as a Real Steel-like story about a father and son who forge an unlikely bond with one of the boxing robots. Since the physical game itself revolves around boxing and trying to knock the block off of your opponent's robot, it's certain to involve plenty of matches in the ring. In addition to starring, Diesel will also produce the film through his One Race Films banner with his sister Samantha Vincent alongside Mattel's Kevin McKeon.

"Vin is excited," Mattel Films head and Barbie executive producer Robbie Brenner said of the project. Regarding where they are in the process, he says "We’re working on developing a script and we’re all very excited about it." He's also an executive producer on the Rock 'Em Sock 'Em film as he is with all Mattel projects. Adapting the boxing robot toy and other films is all part of the plan for him as Mattel hoped Barbie would be the foot in the door to Hollywood they needed. "Everybody hopes that when you create a movie that there is going to be a franchise,” he said to Variety. "That’s the hope - that it goes on and on and it’s a gift that keeps giving. But, in this day and age, you just want to get the first one right."

Image by Jefferson Chacon

What's to Come in Mattel's Future?

A Hollywood empire built on toys and identifiable brands appears to be in Mattel's future with a veritable cinematic universe waiting in the wings. Moreover, each film promises something completely different in terms of the creatives behind the camera, the genre, and the overall feel of the film. One such example is Daniel Kaluuya's "A24-type" Barney film which promises to be more for adult audiences. Also still moving is a Polly Pocket film from writer-director Lena Dunham with Lily Collins as the star, a Hot Wheels feature produced by J.J. Abrams, and even the Major Matt Mason film with Tom Hanks as the star and the duo of Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon writing.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of the Diesel-led Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots adaptation and the future of the MCU (Mattel Cinematic Universe) as Mattel goes all in on Hollywood.