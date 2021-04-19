Remember the Hugh Jackman movie Real Steel, which was like a live-action movie version of the classic toy game Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots? Well, Hollywood apparently still thinks that's a good idea, as Universal and Mattel have tapped Vin Diesel to star in a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie, one that in keeping with Diesel's Fast and Furious ethos, is really about family.

See, Ryan Engle (Rampage) wrote the script, which follows a father (not Hugh Jackman) and son (not Dakota Goyo) who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. Sound familiar?

It's unclear whether Diesel will play the Dad, a robot or another character altogether, but he'll produce the movie with his sister, Samantha Vincent, under their One Race Films banner, while Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Shawn Levy Comments on 'Real Steel 2' and Reveals a Deleted Scene From the Original

Though this does sound like an appropriate vehicle for Diesel, it also feels like something of a cruel joke, since this property obviously should've gone to Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. I mean, the branding potential there is endless. So did The Rock pass on this project? Did Diesel cut his fee just get his hands on this property as a way of sticking it to his Fast and Furious co-star, with whom he notoriously feuded on set? Could they somehow reunite, with DJ playing one of the fighting robot? I have so many questions, all of them tongue-in-cheek. Why?

Because I don't really care! I didn't like Real Steel, and that movie co-starred Anthony Mackie, whom I adore. Steven Spielberg came to my screening of Real Steel, and I still didn't like it! So no matter how this Rock 'Em Sock 'Em movie progresses, or who signs on to direct this thing, the chances of me ever seeing it are pretty slim. I mean, I see almost everything and still can't bring myself to watch Diesel's Bloodshot!

To me, this feels like another disappointing Godzilla vs. Kong/Pacific Rim movie waiting to happen, but with robots instead of monsters/kaiju, and Vin Diesel instead of The Rock. Yawn! Everyone else on staff seemed excited about this match made in movie heaven, but Mattel can wake me when Barbie hops in a stolen pink Hot Wheels car with a magic 8 ball in her pocket en route to her Malibu dreamhouse.

KEEP READING: New 'F9' Trailer Reunites the Family Once Again, This Time Against John Cena

Share Share Tweet Email

Zack Snyder Reveals Which Actor Would've Played John Stewart's Green Lantern in 'Justice League' The director shared what could have been with fans at Justice Con this weekend.

Read Next