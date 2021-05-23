Last night on Saturday Night Live we got a look at a return to the movies from Vin Diesel...well, Beck Bennett as Vin Diesel. Last month we got a promo forF9narrated by Dieselabout how the franchise has always been a celebration of movies and entertainment when we all get to go to the theater together.

So of course Bennett got to make fun the video in a hilarious sketch for the season finale! Hosting his own trailer for AMC movies (minus the fun action sequences that are going to be a part of F9), this version of Vin Diesel loves to point out things about movie theaters that are...often ignored when we’re glamorizing the experience. Like...did we all forget that if you put your bag on the floor that you ran the risk of it being stuck there in some mystery goo?

Saturday Night Live is usually a hit or miss occasion but this latest episode was filled with wonderful bits, including this one! The sketch is simple: Vin just keeps listing things about movie theaters and finally, an AMC employee tells him that he has to wear a mask in the movies and Diesel then says that we should all go home and watch movies because it is amazing.

And while yes, it comes from a place of earnestness because we haven’t been able to go back to theaters in over a year, it is a dramatic way of talking about movie theaters. So much so that Bennett’s joking Diesel impression is hilarious because he brings up the aspects of movie theaters that are incredibly strange and so unique to the experience. Like sticky floors, taking pictures with the cardboard cutouts of Garfield to remember that you saw Garfield, and more. Never forget the $8 water bottles.

F9 is an exciting new installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise because it is bringing the world together and also getting us back into the theaters with a fast, action-packed ride. Would I watch Bennett as Vin Diesel in an entire Fast and the Furious movie? Absolutely. And this sketch was just a little taste of it.

