Vin Diesel has cemented his position as an action star whose talents know no bar. The actor has been the driving force behind the Fast and Furious franchise along with starring in features like The Chronicles of Riddick, The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and more. Two of his movies are now coming to Tubi for his fans to stream them for free. Come April 1, The Last Witch Hunter (2015) and xXx (2002) will be available on the platform.

xXx sees Diesel as Xander Cage, an extreme sports athlete who is hired by the US Government to gather information on an organization that may be planning the destruction of the world. The Rob Cohen-directed feature has a 48 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. Made on a modest budget of $88 million, the movie was a hit upon its release garnering $277.4 million worldwide. Despite commercial success, critics have been harsh on the movie for lacking the seriousness of the spy thriller. Nevertheless, fans love it for its punk feel. The success of the feature led to two more sequels. The feature written by Rich Wilkes also stars Asia Argento, Marton Csokas, and Samuel L. Jackson.

‘The Last Witch Hunter’ Reportedly Has a Sequel in Development