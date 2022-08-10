Writer, producer and director Vince Gilligan has made a name for himself helming smash-hit TV shows like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Now, as the latter comes to an end, new details about his next project have been revealed.

An exclusive report from Deadline detailed Gilligan's newest show, which the outlet described as a "wholly original idea. The untitled show will be "a departure from the world of drugs and crime [Gilligan] explored in Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul," according to Deadline. This series will be closer to a genre drama or blending of drama and comedy, with Deadline comparing the show to The Twilight Zone. "Thought-provoking but not a morality tale, the new show is expected to carry the signature Gilligan tone that infuses drama with humor," the report said of the series. In addition, Gilligan has reportedly already written story treatments for the show.

Beyond his signature crime dramas, Gilligan is also known as a writer and producer on the cult classic The X-Files. However, fans shouldn't head into this new show expecting too much science fiction action, according to the report. Rather, while the show will contain traces of The X-Files, it will focus more on a human element. Indeed, while The X-Files was known primarily for its paranormal activities, episodes helmed by Gilligan tended to be more rooted in reality.

Beyond his teleivision work, Gilligan has also made his mark on the big screen. This includes co-writing the screenplay for Will Smith's 2008 superhero comedy film Hancock. He would additionally bring the Breaking Bad universe to feature-length status with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which allowed Aaron Paul to once again take up the mantle of meth dealer Jesse Pinkman.

The news of Gilligan's new project comes as he continues the press tour to wrap up Season 6, and ultimately the entire series, of Better Call Saul. The show starred Bob Odenkirk, reprising his role as lawyer and con artist Jimmy McGill from Breaking Bad. In March 2021, prior to production beginning on the final season, Odenkirk told Collider that the end of the series "explodes in a million directions."

"We have a discussion where my point of view is that [Breaking Bad protagonist] Walter White became an angry, broken version of himself," Odenkirk said of his character in Season 6. "I wonder if it would be possible to write — because I like the guy — I wonder if it would be possible to give Jimmy McGill a better ending, a better place to end in than he started in. I don't know if they're going to do that though."

The series finale of Better Call Saul airs Aug. 15 on AMC, and will stream on AMC+ the same day.