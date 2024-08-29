Netflix has just revealed the release date and the poster for Mr. McMahon, a six-part documentary series which will delves into the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, the most powerful man in the history of professional wrestling. The title of the series refers to the villainous on-air character McMahon played on television for decades. McMahon transformed WWE into a global entertainment powerhouse over several decades. As the mastermind behind iconic events like WrestleMania, he revolutionized the industry, turning WWE into a billion-dollar brand and making wrestling a mainstream spectacle. McMahon is no stranger to controversy, having already previously fought the United States District Court over the use of anabolic steroids in 1994.

However, in 2022, it was alleged that McMahon had paid more than $12 million in hush money to various women over the years to silence claims of sexual misconduct and infidelity. These payments were reportedly made to former employees, including a paralegal with whom McMahon allegedly had an affair. The allegations led to McMahon stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE in July 2022, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs. Despite his resignation, McMahon remained involved with the company, and in early 2023, he orchestrated a return to WWE's board of directors, leading to further controversy.

In 2024, however, McMahon's legacy faced a dramatic fall. He was accused of sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking, leading to his resignation from WWE and its parent company, TKO. McMahon has denied the allegations, vowing to fight the lawsuit. In May of this year, the lawsuit was suspended after a request from the Justice Department.

What Will 'Mr. McMahon' Be About?

Image via Netflix

The official synopsis from Netflix reveals that the series has been put together over years of effort to reveal an in-depth look at one of the most intriguing, influential and controversial figures in sports and entertainment history. It reads:

Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.

Additionally, Smith released a statement about what he hopes will be taken away from the final product. “The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world," he said. "Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

Mr. McMahon will premiere on Netflix on September 25th.