Prepare to be afraid of Florida all over again (sorry Floridian readers) as Apple TV+ has revealed the premiere date and first lineup of images for its upcoming series, Bad Monkey. While the plot centers itself around a murder case, it’s not all serious as the comedy stars Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers) in the leading role of a demoted police officer trying to get his job back. Adapted from Carl Hiassen’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the first two episodes arrive on August 14, 2024, with a total of ten episodes in the first season.

As we mentioned, Bad Monkey finds its main character in Vaughn’s Andrew Yancy - a one-time police officer at the Miami Police Department who has - for one reason or another - lost his job and is moved to the Keys as a health inspector. After a group of tourists on a fishing trip reel in a human arm, Yancy sees the door swing wide open for his chance to get back into the force - he’ll just need to investigate, solve, and prove a murder. As if those weren’t enough obstacles standing in his way, there are also the wild locals and a bad monkey.

Joining Vaughn in his latest small-screen role is an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan), L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Returno), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), and Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang). The comedy-drama will also feature several guest appearances from some very familiar faces, including Zach Braff (Scrubs) and John Ortiz (Fast and Furious), as well as newcomer Charlotte Lawrence.

Who Is Behind ‘Bad Monkey’?

The series is the brainchild of Bill Lawrence, the man behind Scrubs and the co-creator of such favorites as Spin City, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso. Lawrence also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Vaughn, Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Marcos Siega, and Liza Katzer.

The first images, which you can see above, showcase Bad Monkey’s stellar cast with plenty of palm trees, patterned shirts, and sandy beaches to really pull viewers into the spirit of the state. Also pictured is a monkey - presumably the show’s namesake.

Get to know the characters of Apple TV+’s upcoming series in the photos and tune in for the first two episodes of Bad Monkey on August 14.

