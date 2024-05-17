The Big Picture Vince Vaughn is in talks to star in the upcoming film Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, a buddy action comedy set in the criminal underworld.

Vaughn's career spans nearly 40 years, with successful films like Wedding Crashers, Anchorman, and Dodgeball grossing nearly $3 billion.

Vaughn also has an upcoming TV series, Bad Monkey, in the works, where he will star as the lead Andrew Yancy alongside a talented cast.

One long-standing comedy legend whose roles have slowed down a bit over the last few years has found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Vince Vaughn is in talks to star in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice from writer/director BenDavid Grabinksi. Andrew Lazar, who served as a producer on Bradley Cooper's 2014 Oscar-winner American Sniper, and more recently in George & Tammy, will executive produce the film. Few plot details are known at this time, but the project is described as a buddy action comedy set in the criminal underworld. Vaughn's "buddy" in the film is also unknown, as he is the only one attached to star at the moment.

Vaughn most recently appeared in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which officially concluded after airing its series finale on April 7. He also has an intriguing project on the horizon: Bad Monkey, an upcoming TV series that was written and created by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking). Vaughn will star as the lead Andrew Yancy, and the rest of the cast is filled out by Natalia Martinez, John Ortiz, Alex Moffat, and Ronald Peet. Marcos Siega and Erica Dunton will each direct episodes of the series.

What Are the Highest Rated Vince Vaughn Movies?

Vaughn's career as an actor dates back to the early 80s with TV series such as China Beach and the original 21 Jump Street, and the comedy actor is still turning in performances nearly 40 years later. Looking back at the numbers throughout his career, it's obvious that general audiences have appreciated Vaughn's work much more than critics, but that isn't any sort of indictment. He has brought immense joy to movie fans in the form of Wedding Crashers, the raunchy comedy with Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams. He's also played sizable roles in other iconic comedy franchises, such as Anchorman, where he plays Wes Mantooth, a rival TV anchor to Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy. Another of his most notable performances comes in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, the slapstick sports comedy also starring Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Stephen Root. Between leading and supporting roles, Vaughn's movies have grossed nearly $3 billion at the worldwide box office, a testament to his career's longevity.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Vaughn in IF, now playing in theaters everywhere.

