Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year.

Christmas With the Campbells will tell the all too familiar story of family, chosen family, and discord over the holidays, but with a biting twist. The film will follow Jesse, a woman who gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend, Shawn. However, unlike Shawn, his parents aren't done with Jesse, and invite her over to spend Christmas with them. That's when Jesse meets Shawn's handsome cousin-- romance, chaos, and hilarity ensue.

The new film comes from Vince Vaughn, who serves as producer and co-writer on the film along with Dan Lagana, who previously worked on the hilarious Netflix mockumentary American Vandal. Vaughn is producing the project alongside Peter Billingsley under their Wild West Picture Show Productions. Vaughn's primary inspiration behind writing the film came from his wife's love for traditional holiday romance movies. Vaughn wanted to make a movie that couples could watch together. His approach to the film was to give it a traditional holiday movie structure, but with subversive comedic dialogue to give it a welcome twist.

Vaughn is certainly no stranger to Christmas movies himself, having starred in the 2008 film Four Christmases. Christmas With the Campbells doesn't just talk the Christmas movie talk, either. The film is directed by Clare Niederpruem, who previously worked on Hallmark's The Christmas Bow. The film was also written by Barbara Kymlicka, who worked on Hallmark’s Romance to the Rescue.

The film stars Brittany Snow who previously starred in the Pitch Perfect Franchise, Justin Long who previously starred in the very creepy 2022 film Barbarian, and Alex Moffatt who previously starred in Holidate. Julia Duffy, George Wendt, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher of Sweet Magnolias round out the cast.

You will still have to wait a month to watch the holiday magic of Christmas With the Campbells, until then, however, you can go ahead and put up that Christmas tree (it isn't too early), and start brushing up on your Christmas movie knowledge. Christmas With the Campbells will be released to theaters on December 2, 2022. The film will also be available to stream on AMC+ at the same time.