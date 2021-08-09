Apple TV+ has announced they are ordering a brand new 10-episode drama called Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn, who will also be an executive producer on the series. Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs) will also be an executive producer on the project, as well as head writer. The series is based on a novel of the same name from 2013 written by Carl Hiaasen.

In the show, Vaughn will play Andrew Yancey, a former detective and South Florida resident who gets demoted to restaurant inspector for reasons that are not yet known. When a fishing tourist ends up catching a severed human arm instead of a fish, things start to get interesting. The plot will take Yancy on a journey full of corruption, greed, and the environmental devastation which has been happening to the South Florida ecosystem over the past several decades. As the name implies, there is a monkey, but there's no word yet on which famous Hollywood simian will play that particular part.

Bringing together Lawrence and Vaughn for this drama seems like a good fit. Recently, Lawrence's Ted Lasso became the most nominated comedy in its debut season, earning 20 nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. While Vaughn is mostly known for his comedic roles, he does have experience with more dramatic work, including the second season of True Detective, the S. Craig Zahler films Dragged Across Concrete and Brawl in Cell Block 99, and last year's Arkansas.

Bad Monkey does not have a slated release date yet, but the series will be available exclusively on Apple TV+.

