Vince Vaughn and Sharon Horgan to Star in Dark Romcom ‘The Last Drop’

In 2012, Collider reported that Justin Timberlake was going to star in a dark romantic comedy called The Last Drop. Now, those strings are no longer attached to Timberlake. Instead, as reported by Variety, Clay, the leading role of The Last Drop will be played by Vince Vaughn. Joining opposite him is Irish comedy wonder Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe fame.

Christopher Storer, who directed stand-up specials like Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King and episodes of Hulu’s acclaimed series Ramy, will make his feature film debut with the project, from a Black List-making script by Brandon Murphy, Phillip Murphy, and Elizabeth Chomko. Shawn Levy‘s production company 21 Laps (best known for a little show called Stranger Things) is making the film, and Levy alongside his producing partners Dan Levine and Dan Cohen, were effusive in praising their new stars’ talents.

Clay requires a nuanced performance as he is both incredibly charming and seriously flawed, and with Vince’s ability to be exceptionally funny while at the same time highly affecting, he is perfectly cast in the role. We are thrilled to be working with Vince again and can’t wait to see the chemistry he and Sharon will share on screen. Chris comes from a strong background of comedy and has really extended his range with ‘Ramy,’ which is utterly compassionate while never missing a comedic beat.

The Last Drop sounds like an emotionally complicated, rich take on the romantic comedy. To that end, I have to agree with the 21 Laps team: Their team is perfect for a dramedy like this. Lately, Vaughn has been spreading his dramatic wings more and more, earning both laughs and pathos in 2019’s criminally underrated Fighting with My Family. And Horgan’s Catastrophe is a masterclass in toeing the line between darkness and light — not to mention her work in American comedy gems like Divorce and Game Night. For folks looking for a certain kind of “grown-up romcom,” The Last Drop looks to give you a refill.

Below, the official synopsis for The Last Drop. For more on Vaughn, check out our Fighting with My Family interview with him.