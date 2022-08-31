The limited scripted series about the tragedy of Vincent Chin’s murder executive produced by Chloe Zhao has found its writer and director, Deadline has reported. Pachinko director Kogonada is set to direct with a script by The Strange Ones’ Christopher Radcliff. The limited series announced last year will bring Chin’s overlooked tragedy and the subsequent civil rights case to our TV with authorization from Chin’s estate and its executor Helen Zia.

In the summer of 1982, Chin, an engineer of Chinese American descent was assaulted and murdered by two autoworkers, Chrysler plant supervisor Ronald Ebens and his stepson, laid-off autoworker Michael Nitz. They thought Chin was of Japanese descent and blamed him for Japan’s success in the automotive world and for stealing their jobs. More saddening is that Chin was murdered just four days before his wedding. His killers were given minimum fines and lenient sentences of probation which sparked widespread outrage in America and brought rampant racism against the country’s Asian American communities to light.

The limited series will give a definitive account of the civil rights movement that’s equally important in today's day and age. Speaking of the series Zia said, “Kogonada’s deeply probing vision into the heart of Vincent’s story and the birth of a movement in a way that both compels and stands the test of time makes him the perfect filmmaker to capture this landmark history.” The South Korean-born American filmmaker, Kogonada gained prominence for breaking genre conventions and his refreshing take on storytelling, he has also directed a number of episodes of Apple TV’s Pachinko but perhaps is best known for Collin Ferrall, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Justin H. Min starrer metaphysical science fiction drama After Yang.

Image via A24

Radcliff is known for his short films like The Strange Ones (2011) and Jonathan's Chest (2014), and Boys on Film 7: Bad Romance among others. Zhao rose to prominence after bagging an Academy Award for 2020's Nomadland starring Frances McDormand. She went on to helm Marvel Studios’ Eternals next which had an impressive cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Ma Dong-Seko, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, and Kit Harrington. While the movie failed to make its mark with the fandom, Zhao did an amazing job of bringing a highly diverse cast to the table in the superhero genre. Shot on location the movie was a refreshing break from the usual CGI-induced environment of most Marvel flicks.

Given the talent that has come together for the limited series, it is bound to be a very sensitive, insightful, artistic yet authentic account of Chin’s tragedy. No further details about the project have been released yet, but stay tuned at Collider for future updates. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with Zhao about Eternals below: