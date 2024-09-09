Vincent D'Onofrio has joined the cast of Darren Aronofsky's new thriller. Caught Stealing will star Austin Butler as a former baseball player who finds himself in deadly danger in 1990s New York City. Deadline reports that D'Onofrio's role in the film is being kept under wraps for now.

The film is based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Charlie Huston; it will star Butler as Hank Thompson, a onetime teen baseball sensation who's now tending bar in New York City. When he agrees to look after his neighbor's cat, he finds himself drawn into a complex web of deception and danger. Before long, he's on the run from cops and criminals alike, armed with only a baseball bat and his wits. The novel was previously in development a decade ago, and was to star Patrick Wilson and Alec Baldwin, but never entered production. Also starring in the film are Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Liev Schreiber (The Perfect Couple), Will Brill (Fellow Travelers), Bad Bunny (Bullet Train), and Griffin Dunne (An American Werewolf in London).

Who Is Vincent D'Onofrio?

D'Onofrio broke out with his role as Marine cadet Leonard "Private Pyle" Lawrence in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket. Other notable film roles include Adventures in Babysitting, JFK, Ed Wood (playing Orson Welles), Men in Black, The Cell, Sinister, and Jurassic World. He also starred as the meticulous Detective Robert Goren on over 140 episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He was Emmy-nominated for his harrowing guest-starring role on an episode of Homicide: Life on the Street as a man pinned between a subway train and the platform who is doomed to die as soon as the train moves. He has received great acclaim in recent years for playing the imposing crime lord Wilson Fisk, alias the Kingpin, on the Netflix Marvel adaptation Daredevil. He recently reprised the role on the Disney+ Marvel series Hawkeye and Echo, and will return to the role once more in next year's Daredevil: Born Again series. He currently stars alongside Forest Whitaker in Godfather of Harlem, and recently appeared in the films Dumb Money, Wildcat, and Lift.

Caught Stealing's script will be written by Huston, adapting his own novel. It will be produced for Sony Pictures by Aronofsky's production company, Protozoa Pictures.

Caught Stealing is in pre-production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.