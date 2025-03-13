Vincent D’Onofrio is now having a career renaissance thanks to his return to the role of Wilson Fisk on the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which has allowed him to reprise the part that he played to such perfection in the original 2015 Netflix series. One of the reasons that seeing D’Onofrio do such continuously excellent work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that he has been a compelling character actor for years, as it was a breakout role in Stanley Kubrick’s brutal anti-war film Full Metal Jacket that kicked off his career. While he’s often called upon to play ruthless villains and anti-heroes, D’Onofrio showed his romantic side in the coming-of-age drama Mystic Pizza, which Roger Ebert famously referred to as a film that would “become known for the movie stars it showcased back before they became stars.”

Who Does Vincent D’Onofrio Play in ‘Mystic Pizza?'