By and large, for whatever reason, a movie actually scaring me as a kid was a rare occurrence. I never had nightmares inspired by films, and I had the resilience to watch most films with a firm understanding that it was all make-believe. Even the likes of the chestburster scene in Alien or the antics of the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in Spider-Man weren't enough to break my cool or rustle my jimmies. But there was one individual who truly terrified childhood me like no other, and it was a character in a full-fledged comedy, ironically enough. That person was Vincent D'Onofrio as Edgar the Bug in Men In Black, a character that not only traumatized me enough to hide behind the couch whenever he was on-screen, but actually triggered real existential insight into my own humanity.

Who Is Edgar the Bug?

Image via Columbia Pictures

For the first and by far best case that agents J (Will Smith) and K (Tommy Lee Jones) solve, they must apprehend an alien bug that has crash-landed on Earth and is wearing the slowly decaying body of a mean farmer named Edgar (D'Onofrio). Edgar was an angry and abusive husband out of a dated sitcom before he had all his insides eaten, so being a carcass for an alien with an inferiority complex and no patience is honestly an improvement. As a bug, Edgar is after a miniature galaxy that will give his race an extreme boost of power in an intergalactic war that we never learn the details of, as if any of that matters in an action-comedy paced at 88 miles an hour.

What matters is the profound uncanny valley nature of Edgar's existence, an enormous cockroach shoved into the corpse of an average-sized man. Every joint crack, sound of liquid sloshing, and dead-eyed stare communicates how much this poor bastard is missing the mark of blending in. It's so close to seeming human, and yet every herky-jerky movement and squeezed-from-a-drainage-pipe guttural noise out of its mouth is simply wrong, skating a line between cringe-comedy and body horror that's just as impressive a special effect as Rick Baker's iconic alien designs.

Vincent D'Onofrio Built Edgar Out of Multiple References

To achieve the needed effect, one which allegedly was left entirely up to his own devices, Vincent D'Onofrio went to various lengths to flesh out Edgar's increasingly rotting character. Knowing this was fundamentally a bug, he watched hours of bug documentaries to learn about their behavior. This gave him the idea of having Edgar's legs barely bend, and he wore athletic knee-braces to lock his legs up and practice moving around in them to achieve more comfort for the more physically strenuous scenes. For Edgar's voice, which still sends shivers down my spine to this day, he cherry-picked the booming and elongated enunciation of John Huston and the raspy off-kilter staccato of George C. Scott, which led to gems like his eternal line delivery of "Get me...sugar!...in-waterr." Barry Sonnenfeld usually directed D'Onofrio to focus on his frustration at having to operate a human body and be surrounded by "idiot humans," and to keep a flat affect, so he never played into the joke too much. Rick Baker's prosthetic designs showed the advancing decay of Edgar's body, complete with milky white eye contacts, hair gradually falling out and skin becoming more sagging and flaking, which D'Onofrio leans into with his jolting head moves. All told, it makes for stunning serious clownery and one of the most severely underrated villains in recent memory — one that I, in retrospect, found all too relatable in unexpected ways.

Edgar Made Me See Myself For the First Time