With his 2025 re-emergence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the smash-hit Daredevil: Born Again, the ever-iconic Vincent D’Onofrio is getting a lot more attention— well deserved, too. While most people know him for his inclusion in the Daredevil franchise, D'Onofrio has been appearing and starring in films, television, and even games since 1983! His resume is wonderful and a testament to how talented he is.

He's so much more than just Wilson Fisk. He's Private Pyle, Orson Welles, and so many other wonderful characters that have impacted audiences over the course of the 42 years he's been in the industry. D'Onofrio has a wonderful range and is very versatile as a performer. But fans find themselves looking back on his work and discovering gems they may not have seen yet.

10 'Jurassic World' (2015)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

The Jurassic Park franchise is one of the biggest on the planet, and so much so, they decided to return to the franchise with a continuation 14 years after the last entry. D'Onofrio portrayed the main antagonist of Jurassic World, Vic Hoskins. He led the security force in Jurassic World and intended to find a way to train dinosaurs for war.

Vic serves as a villain who meets his end by means of a dinosaur, joining the many villains who have ended up being very satisfying to audiences. This was only made possible through D'Onofrio's wonderful performance throughout the film, which allowed the audiences in theaters to come to hate the guy.