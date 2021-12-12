He also reveals the film someone should watch if they’ve never seen anything he’s done.

With director Nora Fingscheidt’s The Unforgivable now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Vincent D'Onofrio about playing a lawyer helping Sandra Bullock’s character in the social drama. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Bullock plays someone just released from prison after committing a violent crime. As she tried to re-enter a society that refuses to forgive her past, her sole focus is finding the younger sister she lost touch with. The Unforgivable also stars Rob Morgan, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, Thomas Guiry and Viola Davis. The film was written by Peter Craig (The Town, Bad Boys for Life), Hillary Seitz (Insomnia), and Courtenay Miles (Mindhunter).

During the interview, D'Onofrio talked about why he’s drawn to stories with substance, why he loved working with Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, how The Unforgivable doesn’t offer easy answers, why he gave his character a military background, what drew him to the role, how he gets ready for a challenging scene, and more. In addition, he reveals the film someone should watch if they’ve never seen anything he’s done.

Watch what Vincent D'Onofrio had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Vincent D'Onofrio

If someone has never seen anything he’s done what is the first thing they should watch and why?

How does he like to get ready for a challenging scene?

Why he gave his character a military background in The Unforgivable.

Was the draw of this role the fact that he’s playing a character that cares and isn’t a tough guy?

What was it like working with Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis?

Is he planning on directing another feature anytime soon?

How the film doesn’t offer easy answers.

