Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) and Laura Slade Wiggins (Shameless) will star in the new fantasy drama Go On. The film will be helmed by Landon Ashworth, who will also star. Deadline reports that the film is slated to begin filming this September in New Mexico.

The film will center around two strangers who meet on a wildfire-scorched mountain. The two must come to terms with the traumas of their past lives before they can move on to the afterlife. Ashforth wrote the script after losing a cousin to suicide. Says Ashforth, who is making his directorial debut with the film, "...having the opportunity to work with Vincent is beyond a dream come true. I’ve followed his career for over a decade and knew he needed to play the co-lead of this movie. His roles after Mad Men have just solidified my opinion that he’s one of the best dramatic actors of our generation and worthy of this role. The added bonus of having Laura Slade sign on is humbling to say the least. Most directors I know didn’t have such amazing talent available for their first features."

Who Are Vincent Kartheiser and Laura Slade Wiggins?

Kartheiser began his career as a teen actor in the 1990s, starring in Alaska (with Thora Birch), Masterminds (with Patrick Stewart), and Another Day in Paradise (with James Woods). He later joined the series Angel as Angel's magically-conceived and aged-up son, Connor, who proved controversial with the series' fanbase. His next big role, however, was as high-strung, ambitious ad executive Pete Campbell on Mad Men, for which he was thoroughly acclaimed. He has subsequently appeared on Casual, The Path, and The OA. He recently starred on the third season of Titans as Gotham City villain Dr. Jonathan Crane. Wiggins starred on the first three seasons of Shameless as Karen, the on-and-off love interest of Lip (Jeremy Allen White). She also appeared in the films 20th Century Women and Rings, and has guest-starred on The Tomorrow People, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Chicago P.D.

Go On director/star/writer Landon Ashworth has previously appeared in the films Role Models, Land of the Lost, and Becoming Bond. He has also guest-starred on Castle, NCIS, Space Force, and The Resident. He has previously directed a number of short films, and was also a licneced test pilot.

Go On will begin production in New Mexico this September; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.