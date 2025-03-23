Horror cinema moved on from weird science way too fast. Kooky scientists messing with powers man should never have known is such a perfect set up for body horror, gore, and psychological freak-outs. And yet, much of weird science remains in the black-and-white era of cinema. Joe May’s 1940 The Invisible Man Returns is a horror classic and a staple of the mad science subgenre. The film that launched Vincent Price’s career as a scream king, The Invisible Man Returns is a bloodless horror that hinges on tremendous suspense and a bizarre idea. Price’s performance is integral to the pressure cooker of tension the film has, and it’s clear to see why, after The Invisible Man Returns, Price was the actor all the big horror directors wanted.

This Is the Scariest Part of ‘The Invisible Man Returns’