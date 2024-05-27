The Big Picture Celebrate horror legend Vincent Price with NECA's Ultimate figure, complete with interchangeable heads and spooky accessories.

Price's iconic voice and memorable roles, from classic horror films to Scooby-Doo, have left a lasting impact on pop culture.

Start exploring Price's filmography with The House on Haunted Hill, available to watch for free on YouTube before his NECA figure's release.

When it comes to classic horror, there’s no actor as beloved or as well known as Vincent Price. Whether it be a ghoulish adaptation, one of his many guest appearances on Scooby-Doo, or something original like The House on Haunted Hill, the actor defined the genre from the 1950s to his death in 1993. Now, to honor the horror legend on his birthday (May 27), Price is getting his own figure from NECA.

The Ultimate Vincent Price stands at seven-inches tall and can be seen in a similar suit that the actor was often seen in. He looks like he’s fittingly about to host a haunted house party. The figure also comes with a spooky amount of accessories. This includes three interchangeable heads (from different eras of his career) and neckties along a raven with an alternate “perch” forearm. There’s the Skull from Black Cat, a candlestick, a teacup with saucer, cigarettes, a cookbook, and a stack of records as well. The figure will cost the standard seven-inch scale price of $34.99.

The Master of Macabre & His Horror Legacy

Close

While there were a ton of actors that became legends through classic horror, none have left a lasting impact on pop culture, like Price. His unique commanding voice (with an amazingly menacing laugh to boot) alone is enough to send a brisk chill down your spine. Like NECA said in their post, the actor starred in over 100 films alongside his roles on radio, TV, and the stage. Some of Price’s best works include The House on Haunted Hill, The Raven, The Return of the Invisible Man, The Last Man on Earth, Edward Scissorhands and The Fall of the House of User. However, fans of a certain age will most recognize him as Vincent Van Ghoul from The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo and as the haunting voice from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. On the other hand, Price was just as interesting off-screen as he loved to cook and was an art historian. Prince now joins the Universal Monsters and fellow actor Christopher Lee (Hammer’s Dracula) in their Ultimate seven-inch scale. The latter of whom Price shares an eerie birthday with.

Where To Start With Vincent Price’s Filmography?

While many of Price’s back catalog of films are available on Blu-ray and VOD, the best place to start with the actor is The House on Haunted Hill. The film is available to watch for free with ads on YouTube. Price’s NECA figure will also be available for pre-order later this week. It’s set to be released in September 2024. That’s just in time for the Halloween season to begin.