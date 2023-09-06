The Big Picture Get ready for a thrilling and terrifying experience with Vindicta, a new horror film featuring a sadistic serial killer and a deadly game of vengeance.

The movie stars Elena Kampouris, Jeremy Piven, and Sean Astin, known for their memorable roles in various popular films and TV shows.

Directed by Sean McNamara, Vindicta promises to keep you on the edge of your seat as it unveils the dark secrets of its characters' haunted pasts.

Horror fans. Thriller fans. Come along for a fright and some fun, as Collider is delighted to exclusively bring you a first look at Vindicta, a thrilling new horror from director Sean McNamara and features Elena Kampouris, Jeremy Piven, and Sean Astin. The movie sees a sadistic serial killer on the loose, while a wily police officer and a very green paramedic must join forces in order to stop the chaos before it's too late, and to do so, they must confront the sins of their past.

The movie is directed by Sean McNamara (On a Wing and a Prayer), and is based on a story by Steven Paul, while the screenplay has been put together by Ian Neligh. Paul also serves as a producer, while Scott Karol and Charles Cooper are on board in the executive producer roles.

Astin had a famous, and career-defining role in the Lord of the Rings trilogy as the heart and soul of the story, gardener Samwise Gamgee, and also appeared in Season 2 of Stranger Things as the beloved character Bob Newby, who was in a relationship with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder). Piven is renowned for his portrayal of the firebrand talent agent-turned-Hollywood magnate Ari Gold in the HBO series Entourage, and its subsequent movie, and featured prominently in the period drama series Mr Selfridge. Kampouris is slated to star in the upcoming movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which also stars Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, and she also had a leading role in the 2020 remake of Children of the Corn.

What Can We Expect from 'Vindicta'?

Image via Paramount

The official logline for Vindicta sets up the plot, which sounds as exciting and nasty as one could hope from a film that fits so nicely into these genres.

When a city is terrorized by a sadistic serial killer, a seasoned detective and a newly recruited paramedic are forced into a deadly game of vengeance, only to discover the key to stopping the bloodshed lies in unlocking the truth of their own haunted pasts. Elena Kampouris (Children of the Corn), Jeremy Piven (Entourage), and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings franchise) star in this edge-of-your-seat thriller from the director of On a Wing and Prayer.

Vindicta will be released in select theatres, and will be available to purchase via digital outlets on October 6. You can see the trailer and poster for the film below: