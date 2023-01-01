Vinegar Syndrome, the iconic restoration company focused on independent films and horror, is celebrating its tenth anniversary in grand style. Besides promising to expand its horror restorations catalog with Asian films, Vinegar Syndrome is also offering an exclusive subscription for only the first week of 2023.

Vinegar Syndrome was founded in 2012 by Joe Rubin and Ryan Emerson to restore old X-rated movies that were no longer available to the public. The company grew steadily over the years, expanding its restoration work toward all movies that were otherwise unavailable. While initially focused on American productions, the Vinegar Syndrome catalog has expanded over the years to include movies from several countries, including Italy, Mexico, and Asia. And in 2023, to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Vinegar Syndrome has announced it will be releasing more Asian films throughout the year, especially those from Hong Kong.

Film restoration is a tricky process, as Vinegar Syndrome has to track down a copy of a lost movie, ensure that bad storage didn’t damage it, and work to restore each frame of the original work before selling it to movie lovers everywhere. This painstaking process is, nevertheless, essential for film preservation. Especially in the streaming era, we got used to losing access to some of our favorite titles when they stopped being served by a company just to reemerge in a different streamer a few months later. Unfortunately, many movies get lost in this process and are not available anywhere. If this is true nowadays with some fairly known titles, the situation is even worst for old, genre movies, independent productions, and even films that struggled with censorship due to their violent content.

Image via Vinegar Syndrome

Regardless if you love or hate genre movies, film preservation is a serious work, one that allows the history of cinema to be protected, without gaps. Thanks to companies such as Vinegar Syndrome, we can watch movies for the first time and better understand how art has evolved over the years. With labels such as Forgotten Gialli, Vinegar Syndrome can put some rare and overlooked Italian gialli back in the market, while with Home Grown Horrors, they explore independent regional films made in the US. And since Vinegar Syndrome intends to release more labels in 2023 to celebrate its 10th anniversary, we’ll be able to watch many more films we thought were lost to history.

How Does the Vinegar Syndrome Special Subscription Work?

For the first seven days of 2023, movie lovers can get a special subscription on the Vinegar Syndrome website, which will grant them all of the coming year’s branded releases at 50% off the suggested retail price and exclusive discounts on all Vinegar Syndrome-related sub-labels and partner labels. That means you can save half the money you would spend will all new Vinegar Syndrome 2023 releases with this subscription. There is a catch, as the subscription will only be available the first week of 2023. So, miss it, and you’ll lose the opportunity to get a huge discount on some rare horror films. The window for getting the Vinegar Syndrome subscription opens today, January 1, at 12:01 pm ET. You’ll have until Saturday, January 7 at 11:59 PM ET to make up your mind and grab that subscription.

During the first week of 2023, new products will also be added to the site every day at exactly 12:01 pm ET, with ten select items discounted to $10 every day at the same time. 2023 is starting with a bang for the genre community, as we’ll be able to get some Vinegar Syndrome goodies at an absurdly low price. Watch their virtual tour through the Vinegar Syndrome vault below to learn more about the company.