Oscar-winner Viola Davis is set to star in G20. She'll play the President of the United States, who has to save the G20 summit of world leaders from a terrorist attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new film will be directed by Patricia Riggen for Amazon Studios and MRC Film.

Davis will play US President Taylor Sutton, who is forced into action when the G20 summit is overrun with terrorists. Sutton has to call on her diplomatic and military experience to save her family, her fellow world leaders, and freedom itself. The plot recalls presidential action films of yore, in which the Commander in Chief has to put down their signing pen and put up their dukes, from 1997's Air Force One to the more recent White House Down and Olympus Has Fallen. MCR Film co-presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman stated that "Viola bringing her unmatched strength, depth and humor to this kind of fun, popcorn movie is something we cannot wait to see."

Davis is one of the most acclaimed actors working today; she is a recipient of the Triple Crown of Acting, having won an Oscar for 2016's Fences, an Emmy in 2015 for How to Get Away With Murder, and two Tony Awards, one for King Hedley II in 2001 and another for Fences in 2010. She also starred in Doubt, The Help, Prisoners, and Widows. She has had a busy year; she's getting Oscar buzz for her role as 19th-century Dahomean general Nanisca in The Woman King, she played Michelle Obama in Showtime's The First Lady, which she also executive-produced, and she reprised her role as shadowy DC Comics government agent Amanda Waller in the TV series Peacemaker and the movie Black Adam. She also published her memoir, Finding Me, this year. She will next star as the villain in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and in Ben Affleck's as-yet-untitled film about the founding of Nike.

Director Riggen previously directed The 33 and Miracles from Heaven; she has also helmed episodes of Jack Ryan, Dopesick, and Alaska Daily. G20's script was written by Noah and Logan Miller, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss. Davis and Julius Tennon, her husband and producing partner at JuVee Productions, will produce, as will Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance.

G20 will debut on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.