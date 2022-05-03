Warner Bros. wants to keep expanding the corner of DC Universe crafted by James Gunn by giving Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller her own solo series. According to Variety, the star is currently discussing her possible return as the ruthless warden of Belle Reve Penitentiary for a spinoff series set after the events of Peacemaker.

Davis played the role of Amanda Waller both for Gunn’s critically acclaimed The Suicide Squad and for the spinoff series Peacemaker. Amanda Waller had a supporting role in the series as her daughter, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), joined a black ops team to fight off an alien invasion. While the team succeeded in their mission, the first season of Peacemaker explored how Amanda Waller is capable of anything to achieve her goals, which led to her daughter blowing the whistle on the Suicide Squad and other secret operations under the warden’s supervision.

Adebayo’s reveal at the end of Peacemaker changes the status quo of the DC Universe by theoretically killing Task Force X, a project so devious that it could only work while the public didn’t know about it. The Amanda Waller-centric spinoff would deal with the aftermath of the reveal, showing how the cunning woman would avoid justice and reaffirm her position as one of the most influential people in the world. It’s one killer concept, and we hope this project turns into a TV show down the line.

Besides starring in the Amanda Waller-centric project, Davis would also act as executive producer of the show. The series would be written by Christal Henry, who had previously worked on HBO Max’s Watchmen. Gunn would also be involved in the project as executive producer along with Peter Safran. Unfortunately, for now, Warner Bros. refused to make any official statement about the news, so all that’s left is rewatching The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, hoping that the Amanda Waller series becomes a reality.

Peacemaker was the first DC spinoff of a superhero movie to come to HBO Max. The series brings back agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), with new reinforcements coming from DC’s beloved criminal Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and two new characters created especially for the show: the veteran spy Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adebayo. Together with the mercenary Peacemaker (John Cena), the new team is charged with taking down a mind-controlling alien menace known as “butterfly.”

Gunn already confirmed that one of the show's characters will be back for a big DC theatrical release, placing Peacemaker right in the middle of the DCEU. Besides that, the series season finale had some major cameos who confirm the show is connected with other major theatrical productions. Peacemaker's success also ensured the series will be back for a second season on HBO Max. Besides that, Gunn is working on a different TV project for DC, a mysterious second spinoff to The Suicide Squad.

All the episodes of Peacemaker are available right now on HBO Max.

