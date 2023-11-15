Trigger Warning: The following references sexual abuse.

The Big Picture Performers can make a lasting impression with limited screen time, like Viola Davis in Doubt with only 10 minutes.

Viola Davis' performance as Mrs. Miller is a standout in Doubt, showing complexity and depth in a short amount of time.

Viola Davis' powerful and nuanced performance in Doubt deserved recognition and praise, though she did not win the Oscar.

Performers don’t need to spend an hour and a half on screen to make an impression on viewers. Throughout history, numerous actors and actresses have left their mark on cinema by portraying characters that only appear for a few minutes in the picture that they are in. A few of them have even been nominated for awards for these short, but remarkable performances, and some, like Network’s Beatrice Straight, have even won. However, that was back in 1976. In recent memory, perhaps no example of a short, but awe-inspiring performance to receive award attention is greater than Viola Davis’ role in 2008’s Doubt. Under the direction of John Patrick Shanley, who also serves as the film’s screenwriter, Davis earned herself an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for a performance that doesn’t get more than 10 minutes of screen time. While the actress did not take home the Oscar, her performance was definitely award-worthy.

In 2009, Viola Davis was running against her fellow Doubt performer Amy Adams, who, honestly, should’ve been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She spends most of the movie in front of the cameras and her character is one of the most central in the entire story. Other contenders were Taraji P. Henson for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Marisa Tomei for The Wrestler, and, of course, winner Penelope Cruz for Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Though Cruz does deliver a competent performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, her histrionic Maria Elena is nothing compared to the subdued Mrs. Miller played by Viola Davis. In a performance full of nuance, Davis takes us through a veritable roller coaster of emotions in barely two handfuls of minutes, making her nearly nameless character possibly the most memorable in the entire film. And considering that Doubt is a movie that stars Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman, that is saying something. Mrs. Miller is a wonderfully, carefully written character in a movie that is all about character study. In Davis’ hands, she gains life and becomes one of the most complex figures to ever cross our screens.

Image via Miramax Doubt A Catholic school principal questions a priest's ambiguous relationship with a troubled young student. Release Date February 27, 2008 Director John Patrick Shanley Cast Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Alice Drummond, Audrie Neenan Rating PG-13 Runtime 104 Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Documentary, Mystery Writers John Patrick Shanley Tagline There is no evidence. There are no witnesses. There is no doubt. Website http://doubt-themovie.com/

What Is ‘Doubt’ About?

Now, despite its impressive cast, Doubt is often an overrated movie. Based on the Tony Award-winning play Doubt: A Parable, also written by Shanley, the film gives us an overall impression that we are watching it all take place on a stage. There isn’t much cinematic audacity to how it is shot. Still, every single performer in Doubt is at the top of their game, even the children who frequently have no more than a couple of lines. As an ensemble, with Streep, Hoffman, and Adams at the forefront, they tell a tense and suffocating story about a suspicion of child abuse at a New York Catholic school in the early 1960s.

Played by Streep, the school’s director, Sister Aloysius, fosters a deep dislike for one of the parish’s priests, Father Flynn (Hoffman). Her feelings towards him initially seem to stem from a series of innocuous habits, such as writing with then recently popularized ballpoint pens and taking his tea with sugar, both things that Sister Aloysius deems to indicate lassitude of character. However, we slowly learn that she also has suspicions regarding his behavior towards the young boys at the school. When Sister Aloysius asks Sister James (Adams) to keep an eye on a new kid, the school’s first-ever Black student, her beliefs seem to turn into something more concrete.

Sister James first notices that Donald Miller (Joseph Foster) has alcohol in his breath after a talk with Father Flynn. She then sees the priest putting an undershirt inside the boy’s locker. From these elements, Sister Aloysius deduces that she has a case of sexual abuse on her hands, and thus begins her uphill battle to get Father Flynn to confess his crimes and to remove him from the school. But, in a strictly hierarchical world dominated by men, she has trouble reaching her goals, and even when she does, Father Flynn is given a promotion as he is transferred to a different parish.

Honoring its title, Doubt never really tells us if Father Flynn is or isn’t guilty of molesting his young parishioners. Though Sister Aloysius does manage to pressure him into requesting a relocation and though we see one of the boys smile as the priest announces his goodbye, there is always the shadow of a doubt looming over our heads. After all, Father Flynn seems to always have an explanation for his behavior, and Sister Aloysius loathes him for things that have nothing to do with the well-being of her students. Is she right or is it all a big witch hunt? We don’t know for certain. And, in the end, neither does she: with Father Flynn’s promotion, she is left questioning her faith and her devotion to the church as well as her certainty about his actions and whether or not she did the right thing.

Viola Davis’ Mrs. Miller Is a Game Changer for the Plot of Doubt

Close

Part of what entices such doubt in Sister Aloysius’ heart is her brief conversation with Mrs. Miller in the second half of the movie. Unable to prove that Father Flynn is indeed abusing Donald, she calls the boy’s mother for a chat in her office, which quickly turns into a deep conversation as Sister Aloysius accompanies Mrs. Miller to work. Through their 10-minute-long exchange, we learn a myriad of things about Mrs. Miller, her son, her husband, and the world they live in - a world that Sister Aloysius can’t even begin to comprehend.

Though she never uses these words, Mrs. Miller knows that her son is attracted to men. She also believes that he may have invited Father Flynn’s undue attention. She enrolled him in a private Catholic school because she was afraid that he would be beaten due to his sexual orientation in the public school that he formerly attended - beaten just like he is at home by his homophobic father. Furthermore, she needs Donald to remain at the school at least until the end of the semester. That way, he can get a spot at a prestigious high school and maybe even a shot at college. For a Black, working-class family in 1964, that would certainly mean the world. Thus, she doesn’t want to cause a fuss and risk her son being expelled, even if it means he will have to endure the abuse for a while longer.

Sister Aloysius is shocked by the words that she hears from Mrs. Miller, and so are the viewers. She is obviously a bad parent for not caring about the trauma that is being forced on her son. But she is also obviously doing her best to give him a life much better than the one she had. She’s loving and hopeful while also being cruel and pragmatic. Davis' character is profoundly complex, a person that cannot be quickly defined after a superficial viewing of the movie, and it is awfully brave of Shanley to write such a tridimensional figure instead of falling on the basic woeful mother, showing us the full extent of the harms of abuse. After all, it’s not just at school that Donald is suffering, but also at home. At the same time, enduring this abuse might be his only chance of leaving his current situation behind.

Viola Davis' 'Doubt' Performance Highlights Mrs. Miller's Imperfections

But, of course, only part of the credit for Mrs. Miller’s complexity goes to Shanley. The rest belongs to the character’s performer, Viola Davis. Giver to a lesser actress, Mrs. Miller could’ve been portrayed as one-dimensional, either hateful or pitifully miserable. In Davis’ more than capable hands, she becomes all of those things and then some. She becomes entirely human, indistinguishable from someone we would meet in the real world.

Viola Davis puts her whole face and body into her performance. Through her features and her demeanor, we notice that Mrs. Miller is a woman who is afraid. We are led to create a whole life for her in our minds, though we don’t spend more than a few minutes in her company. She fears Sister Aloysius. She’s wary of the power the nun has to destroy her son’s life. But she also fears her husband, Father Flynn, and even Donald - she fears what she calls his nature because she doesn’t understand it, and she fears what life might have in store for him. She tries to put on a brave face, but, more than anything, she is constantly terrified.

Davis’s quiet, restrained performance is broken by a stream of tears brought on by Sister Aloysius' insistence that Mrs. Miller must do something about what’s happening to Donald. But even as she cries, and the sincerity with which Davis cries is not something easy for an actor to achieve, she tries to contain her emotions and bottle them up until she just can’t do it anymore. All of this is evident in the way that Davis tries to hold back tears and speak calmly through her sorrow even as her face refuses to collaborate. Her tears are not of sadness but of anger due to what her son must face, either through the abuses of Father Flynn or through being punished for things he has no control over. In the end, it was Donald who was kicked out of the altar boys for drinking sacramental wine, and not Father Flynn who was punished for allegedly giving it to him.

Much like Streep, Hoffman, and Adams, Davis received universal praise for her performance, with Roger Ebert stating that it would be an injustice if she was not nominated for an Academy Award. Of her exchange with Meryl Streep’s Sister Aloysius, he says: “She goes face to face with the pre-eminent film actress of this generation, and it is a confrontation of two equals that generates terrifying power.”

Indeed, Davis’ talent was recognized by the Academy in the form of a nomination. The actress was also nominated to the Critics’ Choice Awards, the SAG Awards, and the then-still-relevant Golden Globes, but none of these entities had it in them to truly crown her performance the greatest of the year. Davis would only get an Oscar in 2017, for her role in Fences, about a year after the #OscarsSoWhite movement called out the Academy for its failure to recognize talents of color. It’s a painful reminder that awards ceremonies aren’t always fair.

Doubt is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+