How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis has become the 18th person to achieve the EGOT status after winning a Grammy Award for the audiobook of her memoir Finding Me. The actress joins EGOT-status actors, musicians, and filmmakers such as Rita Moreno, Jennifer Hudson, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, and Alan Menken.

Back in 2016, the actress made history with the title of being the first Black actor to have the 'Triple Crown' by winning acting Oscar, Emmy, and Tony awards. Davis has won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder, two Tony Awards for her roles as Rose Maxson in the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s Fences and King Hedley II, an Oscar for theFences film adaptation. Now, she bagged a Grammy for her audiobook, giving her the coveted EGOT status.

What is Finding Me About?

Davis’ Finding Me is a memoir about her life and career over the years. The book takes readers through defining moments in the actress’ life, moments like when she was cast for How to Get Away With Murder, the ABC show that gave her career the boost that it needed, giving her the level of fame she has today. The memoir also details incidents and racism experienced by Davis growing up in Rhode Island and working in Hollywood. Davis bears it all in the book, giving readers an insight into her life growing up and becoming the famous icon she is today.

Image via ABC

RELATED: How Viola Davis' Amanda Waller Became the DCU's Ultimate Villain

EGOT and triple crown aside, Davis isn’t done taking the world by storm, especially with the projects she has lined up for herself. The actress’ production company, JuVee Productions recently signed a first-look deal with Entertainment One, a company that produces and distributes independent film, television, theater, VR, and digital content. Davis will star in HBO Max’s upcoming series Waller, a series that is based on DC Universe’s fictional character Amanda Waller. Davis first appeared as Waller in the 2016 DC movie Suicide Squad, and she has appeared as Waller in DC Universe's following movies and series like Black Adam and Peacemaker. Waller is a spin-off series from the Peacemaker side of the universe.

With the success of her recent movie Woman King, it looks like there are more accolades ahead for Davis. Woman King exceeded expectations commerically and was critically praised. Check out Collider's interview with Davis and her Woman King, Thuso Mbedu, co-star below: