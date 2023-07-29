The Big Picture Viola Davis joins a growing list of A-list stars backing away from filming during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, citing insensitivity.

Davis feels it is inappropriate for the production of G20 to continue during the strikes and stands in solidarity with the actors and unions.

Despite interim agreements, actors are faced with discomfort and uncertainty as they decide whether to accept work during the strikes and risk criticism.

Viola Davis may be the first in what will soon be a long list of A-list stars who have publicly backed away from filming a project for the duration of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, despite getting permission to continue shooting. The Oscar winner, who was working on G20, has backed out of continuing production. Deadline has reported that Davis feels it would be insensitive to continue work.

The film was one of a number of projects which has gained approval via a waiver — an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement necessary to start or continue production on a project. However, Davis has now issued a statement outlining her decision to take a step back until the strikes are resolved, when all parties have signed an agreement to be correctly remunerated for the work which they have put in on projects in the past, and going forward.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” said Davis, who was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Fences in 2016. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA."

Image Via Warner Bros.

G20 is an action-packed thriller with Patricia Riggen, known for directing The 33, at the helm. The movie centers around the G20 Summit, where a group of terrorists seizes control, leading to a gripping tale of suspense and danger. Stepping into the role of American President Taylor Sutton is Davis, a character who draws upon her extensive statecraft and military background to protect her family, fellow leaders, and ultimately, the entire world.

The Moral Implications of Working Through a Strike

Despite the approval gained via the interim agreements for movies and series, they've become a frustrating topic for the striking workers. This film, along with around 100 others, are working to terms of the interim agreement versus the likes of A24. A24 is not part of the AMPTP, the organization the screen actors are striking against, and it remains an independent company, and they have not been given specific permission, however they have agreed to the contract terms and actors who wish to work on their projects are still required to gain permission from the Screen Actors' Guild to do so.

The current situation underscores the discomfort and indecision faced by actors during the strike, as they grapple with whether to accept the circumstances they find themselves in. On one hand, agreeing to an interim agreement for a particular project could bring employment opportunities to hundreds of people during financially precarious times. However, making this choice might also subject them to criticism and accusations of "scabbing," given the sensitive nature of the situation.