Viola Davis is an actress, producer, activist, and philanthropist — and now, she’s going to be an author too. HarperCollins Publishers has announced the acquisition of the Academy Award-winning actress’s memoir, to be published next year. Titled Finding Me, the book will be published in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing through HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins.

According to HarperOne, the memoir is a "true hero's journey" running the length of Davis’s life, from her childhood in Rhode Island, to her start as an actress in theater, all the way through to her multiple award wins and current role as a philanthropist and CEO of production company JuVee Productions.

"I'm an artist because there’s no separation from me and every human being that has passed through the world,” Davis writes. "I have a great deal of compassion for other people, but mostly for myself."

Davis, who is only a Grammy Award away from an EGOT, has made starring turns in modern classics like Doubt, Fences, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, along with roles in genre films like Widows, Suicide Squad, and Ender’s Game. On television, she is best known for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, and has appeared in August Wilson’s King Hedley II and Fences on Broadway.

Davis has received a Primetime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work on television, along with a Tony Award, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award for her work in Fences. She has been nominated for Academy Awards four times, making her the most nominated black actress in history, and she also ties with Renée Zellweger for the most film wins for an actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“Viola Davis is a powerful truth teller — through her work on stage and screen, as well as in her life,” HarperOne president Judith Curr said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with her on a book that powerfully reveals the risk and danger for a Black woman living in the fullness of her talents and gifts — and the reward and freedom that comes with it.”

Finding Me is set to be released on April 19, 2022. In the meantime, Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, out on August 6, and is set to star as Michelle Obama in the upcoming Showtime drama First Ladies.

