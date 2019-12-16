Viola Davis, ‘Nightingale’ Star Aisling Franciosi Join Sandra Bullock’s New Netflix Movie

0

Oscar winner Viola Davis, Mudbound star Rob Morgan and The Nightingale breakout Aisling Franciosi have joined the cast of Sandra Bullock‘s new Netflix movie based on the British miniseries Unforgiven, Collider has learned.

Nora Fingscheidt, who made her directorial debut with Germany’s current Oscar entrant System Crasher, will direct the untitled feature, which was written by Oscar winner Christopher McQuarrie. Graham King is producing under his GK Films banner, while Bullock will produce via Fortis Films, and Veronica Ferres will produce via Construction Film. Executive producers include Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright and Colin Vaines.

Bullock will play Ruth Slater, a woman who’s released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, only to re-enter a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, Ruth’s only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

Sources say that Franciosi will play Bullock’s younger sister, while Davis and Morgan have been cast as a couple of lawyers who move into Bullock’s old home.

Suranne Jones played the lead in the original miniseries, which was written by Sally Wainwright and directed by David Evans, though the title will likely change to avoid confusion with Clint Eastwood‘s Oscar winner Unforgiven.

Davis will soon be seen in Amazon’s Sundance comedy Troop Zero before she reprises her role as Amanda Waller in James Gunn‘s DC sequel The Suicide Squad. She and Morgan are no strangers to Netflix, as Davis stars in Denzel Washington’s upcoming drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, while Morgan earned raves for his turn in Mudbound.

Morgan will soon be seen alongside Jamie Foxx as a death row inmate in Just Mercy, and he’ll soon be seen in Adam McKay‘s HBO series about the Showtime-era Lakers, in which he’ll play Magic Johnson‘s father. Morgan also appeared on Stranger Things last season, and he’ll soon be seen alongside Tom Hanks in the Sony movie Greyhound, and in Universal’s romantic drama The Photograph with Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

In addition to delivering one of the year’s best performances in Jennifer Kent‘s revenge movie The Nightingale, Franciosi played Lyanna Stark on Game of Thrones, and will soon be seen alongside Mark Ruffalo in Derek Cianfrance‘s HBO series I Know This Much Is True.

