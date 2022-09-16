With director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Davis and Mbedu talked about how hard they worked to make sure the action looked great, doing their own stunts, what it’s really like behind the scenes when making a movie, and how much they gave of themselves to the project.

The Woman King tells the story of the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey which was one of the most powerful states in the continent of Africa during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The film follows Nanisca (Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Also starring in the film are Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.

The film was written by Dana Stevens and based on a story by Maria Bello and Stevens. The Woman King’s cinematographer is Polly Morgan and the producers were Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, and Maria Bello.

COLLIDER: I really want to start with congratulations on the movie. It is hard to get any movie made. I would imagine making this movie was a tremendous challenge after watching it. I love learning about the behind the scenes of the making of films. Is there anything that you think might surprise people to learn about the actual making of this movie?

VIOLA DAVIS: What I feel like anybody would be surprised at is how hard it was to do it, to just get it on the screen. Because I think that people just think of you have the conception of the movie, and then you see it on the screen; everything in between, no one talks about. Those battles in the room, the hustling for your worth, the fighting for the actors, the fighting for the budget, the fighting for the hair, choices of the hair, choices of wardrobes, choices of, I don't know, even the scars, everything is a fight. And I think that is what would surprise people the most, because I think that people have an idea that it's easier than what it is. That's what I would say.

THUSO MBEDU: Yeah. From my part, it would be the stunts. During my audition process, I had to go through a physical test for the stunt coordinator to determine whether I'd be able to do my own stunts or not, because we had to do our own stunts in the project. Very welcome, great, however, I'm afraid of heights and I had two wire sequences. And because we're doing it ourselves, we're not stunt doubles, it doesn't come naturally to us. There is a you do it over and over again. Got to a point where I told Danny, I was like, "You remember that I'm afraid of heights?" Stuff like that. But, yeah.

DAVIS: And we had to swim.

MBEDU: Yes, the test. They had the swimming test, everything.

DAVIS: I was like, I'm going to drown. That's what was going to happen.

I definitely want to know after making this, do you have new respect for what Liam Neeson does in the Taken movies?

DAVIS: Absolutely.

And just all the action stars.

DAVIS: Absolutely. But I had respect for what he was doing before, because not only the action sequences, but I have to say his age. He's not coming to set as a 20-something-year-old where your body rejuvenates easier. But that's with anything; once you actually do anything, you see the fantasy of it and the reality of it.

I thought Gina did such a great job with the action set pieces in this movie, and both of you did such a great job. You mentioned a little bit about the challenges of what it takes to do these things, but are you ever doing 20 takes of some of these things? Can you talk about the behind the scenes of filming one of the sequences?

MBEDU: Yeah. I'll talk. The recruits have an obstacle course to prove their worth in the film and there's the thorn sequence. And there are multiple angles that they want to get, multiple people they want to cover. And I even have this scar is from the thorn, running through the thorns. And that day, because we had limited time to shoot everything, and so even with something like that, yeah, we had B unit covering it, but it's also like we're mindful of time, but we don't want to short change the sequence itself. And I bust my knee on the day we were shooting the obstacle course, but then again, we're doing our own stunts and when you see Nawi doing this as she runs towards that platform, that's because my knee was busted, and I started to run and jump up onto that platform. Stuff like that. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

I don't know if you want to add anything.

DAVIS: Well, I had to flip a man in the village raid scene when we come out of the grass, and then I battle this one guy and flip him over, and they said, "Cut! Didn't work." And I was like, "Wait, wait, wait. what?" And then I think I may have done that 20 times. And I'm saying 20 times where you're literally flipping a 200 pound man over your back and your hip. And I thought to myself, there were times when I said, "Okay, somebody else is going to have to do this role. They're going to have to call in another actress. We're going to have to ask Sony Studios for more money and that's going to have to be it." Because it really, we were like Agojie in terms of having battle scars.