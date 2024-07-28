The Big Picture Revenge in Violation isn't celebratory, but bleak and haunting, shedding light on the moral consequences of vengeance.

The film contrasts dreamy visuals with brutal realism, reflecting the confusion of PTSD and trauma in a non-linear order.

Female rage and revenge are portrayed as futile and lifeless, leaving characters isolated and shrouded in loneliness.

Revenge thrillers usually offer us a traumatizing event that sickens us, followed by a gratifying good-for-her twist. The 2020 Shudder original, Violation, however, is bereft of any celebration, gnawing at us with constant dread as it features a horrifying sexual assault followed by a revenge that is rendered bleak. Aglow in dreamy sequences and dizzying cinematography, the film is as stifled as female rage is in real life, merciless yet poignantly hopeless. As such, Violation sheds light on the moral consequences of vengeance, hinting that personal retribution becomes hollow in the grand scheme of male violence. Madeleine Sims-Fewer, who co-wrote and directed the film with Dusty Mancinelli, gives a visceral performance that maintains the female perspective of the thriller, allowing magnified pain and a tortured psyche to overcome any sort of reprieve we seek. While the meteoric concepts of female rage and revenge are at the crux of Violation, the execution is anything but, leaving us flailing in the wake of an arduous and pitiless journey.

What Is Shudder's 'Violation' About?

Opening up with a delicate sequence of a wolf hunting down a rabbit, the film immediately sets up a predator-prey binary that will shift throughout the film. It is scored with a lilting soundtrack that juxtaposes the inherent savagery implied by the hunt, further establishing the overall jarring tone of the film, while also already unsettling us from the get-go. Shifting from warm and hazy shots to more cold and stark hues, Violation twists between the comfort of Miriam (Sims-Fewer) basking in superiority and being hit with cruel reality. The film follows her embarking on a woods-side vacation with her husband, Caleb (Obi Abili), her sister, Greta (Anna Maguire), and Greta's boyfriend, Dylan (Jesse LaVerCombe). It is apparent that tension exists between Miriam and her husband, and though it is never explicitly explained, the rift creates the first layer of isolation that will slowly thicken around Miriam.

As the friends amiably chat and hike around the picturesque woods, a relationship of trust and banter is notably created between Miriam and Dylan, one that sometimes borders on flirtatious. The final scenes that bask in this agreeable warmth involve the four friends gradually bidding each other good night as they leave the campfire and retire to their beds, which abruptly cuts to an icy sharp and confusing scene of the landscape being reflected on the lake with screeching music in the background. This sudden change is also marked by a tonal shift, as we are eventually exposed to scenes of unexplained tension between the sisters, a swift goodbye to the trip and Miriam suddenly luring Dylan to her cabin.

Since we haven't seen the events that unfolded at the campfire yet, Miriam's phone call to Dylan gives the impression that they are having an affair, as she seduces him and urges him to visit her at the cabin. This continues when he arrives, but there is still an underlying tension between the two. Miriam encourages Dylan to recount their first sexual experience together (which we haven't yet seen). Dylan recounts his version of the event. He recalls what Miriam said that night, "don't" and "stop," but his inflection of the words implies her consent. It is at this point we instinctively realize that there is definitely more to the story, which is later confirmed when Dylan begins blaming Miriam for essentially "asking for it," twisting the events to suit his perception of the sexual assault. The film hence, taps into the power of this universal fear, as this realization dawns on us before we even see the scene, constructing an unbearable anxiety and speaking to the prevalence of male violence, making the subsequent reveal all the more sickening.

'Violation's Filming Style Reflects the Confusion of PTSD

Violation writhes between timelines, revealing intimate details of Miriam's experience in a mind-bending non-linear order, where each reveal becomes more dour than the last. When the traumatic sexual assault is finally shown on the screen, we may have expected it, but that doesn't make the viewing any less grueling. The filming style of the scene never veers into exploitative, only giving us close-up glimpses of sweat droplets and fingernails grazing across the skin. Though the visuals are perplexing, we have an overall idea of what is happening, emulating Miriam's awareness of the ordeal as she sluggishly wakes up to the violation. It becomes even more damning next to the unbidden and instantly regretted kiss between the two, and the almost flirty conversations they had. These moments become ammunition for Dylan to justify her "consent" as he shifts the blame onto Miriam in a disgusting way we know all too well from real life.

It is also filmed in dream-like, ethereal hues, making the whole event feel ephemeral and unreal. This is translated into how the film is structured, making it more like a nightmare than real life. As such, this technique allows Violation to bring in echoes of Miriam's fractured psyche, indicating how one tiny moment can initiate a cascade of uncontrollable events that become muddled in rage and hurt. We only witness the things that Miriam is ready to relive in her own timeline, firmly placing ourselves in her POV. As such, it is striking that she is ready to relive her assault before her conversation with her sister. This highlights that it isn't just the violence that becomes the source of female rage, but also the treatment of the violence, as Greta is quick to react in disbelief and villainize her sister before she is open to admitting that her partner is a perpetrator of the violence every woman deeply fears.

Revenge Is Not Romanticized in 'Violation'

Brutality is not only restricted to male violence in Violation, as Miriam exacts her own flavor of graphic sadism that, admittedly, is rendered melancholy. Like Violation, Emerald Fennell's revered installment in the rape-revenge genre, Promising Young Woman, uses a more realistic outlook on revenge. Deciding against the outrageous and schlocky alternate ending of the protagonist burning down her rapist's house, Fennell uses a legal framework that insinuates that revenge doesn't always work out like in usual thrillers but still gives audiences a cathartic and satisfying release in the finale. Violation, however, upends the genre even more by depriving us of catharsis, rolling out into a heavy ending that simply disheartens us even more.

Female rage in this film is already numbed by the dreamy shots and Miriam's shell of alienation, but the reality of revenge bubbles up this deadened note to the surface, making every emotion feel lackluster. Despite her meticulous planning and fantasies, Miriam quickly realizes that taking a human life is far more troubling than she originally believed. She hesitates, paces, and grinds her teeth, unsure of what to do with all her anger and the situation she had laid out in front of her. Sims-Fewer's performance throughout the film becomes progressively more distant and desperate, as her dialogue slowly trails off into a monologue in the finale that embodies her helplessness. The cost of vengeance becomes increasingly higher, as she loses not only everyone she loves but also herself, as she changes her appearance in a symbolic effacement of identity.

The didactic overtures of revenge being immoral are also paired with the futility of retribution on the male violence front. While Miriam was making mental and emotional cartwheels about dishing out her personal justice, her erratic psyche suddenly drives her to confront a couple outside a motel. As the husband roughly manhandles his wife, Miriam brusquely intervenes, giving way to Sims-Fewer's most compelling portrayal of female rage in the most mindless and spittle-laden way possible. But as soon as his wife placates her, there is a deafening silence that saps any hope for catharsis out of the air. Just because Miriam had her revenge, doesn't mean all male violence will end.

'Violation' Is A Bleak Portrayal of Female Rage and Revenge

Despite being filmed in a surreal and graceful manner, Violation never gives us a reprieve from the harrowing emotions that pervade Miriam's journey of trauma and self-realization. With the never-ending cycle of male violence against women, true retribution and consolation becomes an impossibility in this world. The film's dream-like quality only solidifies this cycle, as it gives the incident an eternal and untouchable quality that promises it will stick around forever. In the end, Miriam's crusade only affects herself — there will always be another man, whether that be someone you know or a stranger, who will commit another crime against another woman. And Miriam is now left to the wayside, shrouded in loneliness as she nurses the stain on her morality. As such, the ideas that drive this film, female rage and revenge, become futile and lifeless, as voices are made unheard or twisted into a narrative that suits the predator.

It's a gutsy take on the revenge thriller, devoid of the staples that draw us to the genre yet still managing to maintain a gluttony for graphic violence. We are given the suppressed torrent of female rage and brutal vengeance, but it is clouded by a quietly morbid atmosphere. Sporadic shots of nature also quickly interrupt the flow of cruelty, haunting in its stillness and silence and reminding us of the opening predator-prey scene. Though Miriam had the upper hand momentarily and calculatingly hunted down and tortured her prey, the reality of vengeance immediately preyed on her. Violation may not be the gratifying rape-revenge thriller we walk away from feeling good about the world, but it is a significant and merciless addition to the genre that doesn't shy away from the cold hard truth. While the film is certainly a difficult watch, it is the perfect company on a dreary rainy day, leaving us soulless and bitter yet galvanized into a frustrated rage.

Violation is available to stream now on Shudder in the U.S.

