She gives a blistering performance as a rape survivor in this Shudder movie, which she also co-directed with Dusty Mancinelli.

One of the best films I saw (virtually) at the Sundance Film Festival this year was the rape-revenge movie Violation from directors Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli, who also co-wrote the script and produced the film together.

Sims-Fewer stars as a woman named Miriam whose marriage is on the rocks, so she and her husband head back to her hometown for a weekend getaway where she can reconnect with her younger sister and brother-in-law. However, a tiny slip in judgment one evening leads to a catastrophic betrayal that leaves Miriam shocked, reeling, and furious.

Believing her only recourse is to exact revenge, Miriam decides to take extreme action, but the price of retribution is high, and she is not prepared for the toll it takes as she begins to emotionally and psychologically unravel.

Image via Shudder

Sims-Fewer delivers an absolutely blistering performance here as a woman scorned, and I appreciated the complexity that Jesse LaVercombe brings to his role as her brother-in-law. Anna Maguire and Obi Abili co-star in the film, which will premiere exclusively on Shudder on March 25.

Sims-Fewer and Mancinelli met at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival Talent Lab and quickly joined forces as a filmmaking team. They went on to make the award-winning short film Woman in Stall, as well as the shorts Slap Happy and Chubby, the latter of which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. Watch the trailer for their first feature below, and be warned -- you will not forget Violation after you see it, as this feminist-minded film cuts deep enough to leave some serious scars.

And hey, speaking of great Sundance movies from female filmmakers, check out my interview with Pleasure star Sofia Kappel and writer-director Ninja Thyberg, whose movie was recently acquired by A24.

