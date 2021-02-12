One of the best films I saw (virtually) at the Sundance Film Festival this year was the rape-revenge movie Violation from directors Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli, who also co-wrote the script and produced the film together.

Sims-Fewer stars as a woman named Miriam whose marriage is on the rocks, so she and her husband head back to her hometown for a weekend getaway where she can reconnect with her younger sister and brother-in-law. However, a tiny slip in judgment one evening leads to a catastrophic betrayal that leaves Miriam shocked, reeling, and furious.

Believing her only recourse is to exact revenge, Miriam decides to take extreme action, but the price of retribution is high, and she is not prepared for the toll it takes as she begins to emotionally and psychologically unravel.

violation-trailer-shudder-jesse-lavercombe
Image via Shudder

Sims-Fewer delivers an absolutely blistering performance here as a woman scorned, and I appreciated the complexity that Jesse LaVercombe brings to his role as her brother-in-law. Anna Maguire and Obi Abili co-star in the film, which will premiere exclusively on Shudder on March 25.

Sims-Fewer and Mancinelli met at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival Talent Lab and quickly joined forces as a filmmaking team. They went on to make the award-winning short film Woman in Stall, as well as the shorts Slap Happy and Chubby, the latter of which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. Watch the trailer for their first feature below, and be warned -- you will not forget Violation after you see it, as this feminist-minded film cuts deep enough to leave some serious scars.

And hey, speaking of great Sundance movies from female filmmakers, check out my interview with Pleasure star Sofia Kappel and writer-director Ninja Thyberg, whose movie was recently acquired by A24.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in To All the Boys: Always and Forever
‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ Review: The YA Romance Fades with Its Final Chapter

The trilogy’s conclusion confirms that ‘To All the Boys’ should have stopped after the first movie.
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1478 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider