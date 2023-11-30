The Big Picture Billy Magnussen and Alexandra Shipp star in the revenge thriller Violent Ends, set in the Ozarks.

Magnussen's character gets pulled into his criminal family's business after a deadly armed robbery.

The film also features James Badge Dale, Nick Stahl, Kate Burton, and Ray McKinnon.

Billy Magnussen and Alexandra Shipp share a moment of tenderness in a first look at Violent Ends. The Ozarks-set revenge thriller recently completed filming. Deadline has the first look at the film, which was filmed on-location in Arkansas.

Magnussen will play Lucas Frost, the law-abiding black sheep of a criminal family. He's trying to build a life with his fiancée (Shipp), but finds himself drawn into the family business when his cousin pulls off an armed robbery that turns deadly. A roaring rampage of revenge ensues. The first still serves as a precursor to the "violent ends" of the title, as Magnussen and Shipp have a tranquil moment together on a dock. Violent Ends will also star James Badge Dale, Nick Stahl, Kate Burton, and Ray McKinnon. It was written and directed by John-Michael Powell; it is his sophomore feature, after last year's The Send-Off. Powell previously served as an editor on Dear White People and A Thunderbolt in Mine Eye.

Who Are the Stars of 'Violent Ends'?

A well-regarded Broadway actor, Billy Magnussen broke out with his appearance in the 2014 adaptation of Into the Woods. He has gone on to star in No Time to Die, Aladdin, and The Many Saints of Newark, and will next appear in the Kevin Hart action comedy Lift and the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch. Alexandra Shipp played a younger incarnation of Storm in Fox's X-Men movies, and starred in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! She was featured in this summer's mega-hit Barbie, and will next appear in the upcoming Glen Powell/Sydney Sweeney rom-com Anyone But You. James Badge Dale starred in The Grey, Iron Man 3, and 13 Hours; he recently appeared on the Yellowstone spinoff series 1923. Nick Stahl began his career as a child actor, starring alongside Mel Gibson in The Man Without a Face. He recently appeared on Fear the Walking Dead, Let the Right One In, and Tiny Beautiful Things. Kate Burton has been Emmy-nominated for her roles on Grey's Anatomy and Scandal; she recently appeared in Dumb Money. Ray McKinnon is known for his roles on Deadwood and Sons of Anarchy, and created the series Rectify. He also wrote, directed, and starred in the Oscar-winning short film The Accountant.

Violent Ends was produced by Midnight Road’s Vincent Sieber with Undine Buka. Alex Kim, Catherine Fegan-Kim, and star Magnussen (via his HappyBad Bungalow banner) executive produced, with HappyBad Bungalow’s Shane Andries and Anne Hollister associate producing.

Violent Ends is now in post-production, and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview Shipp below.