Billy Magnussen has been keeping busy with some exciting projects of late, between preparing for his directorial debut The Ridge, and filming for the live-action Lilo & Stitch and the starry A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. However, the first of his upcoming works that may see the light of day could be the revenge thriller Violent Ends which he leads opposite Alexandra Shipp. The Southern revenge thriller was first announced last year after wrapping production in Northwest Arkansas and, according to the No Time to Die star, it's not far off from making the rounds on the festival circuit. During a wider interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for Coup!, he teased exactly where audiences will be able to see his latest role first and shared a few insights on what it's all about.

In addition to starring, Magnussen is attached to the upcoming film as an executive producer through his production company, as is also the case for Coup!. "Violent Ends is the second film HappyBad Bungalow has been a part of," he explained. "John-Michael [Powell] directed it with Midnight Road. It's basically a redneck Godfather." He plays the part of Lucas Frost, the black sheep of a prominent criminal family who has managed to stay on the straight and narrow and is trying desperately to settle down with his fiancée (Shipp). Unfortunately, that all comes crashing down when the family business finally draws him in after an armed robbery orchestrated by his cousin results in an innocent casualty. It's a tale of star-crossed lovers, tragedy, lineage, and, of course, swift, brutal vengeance.

Magnussen says that, as far as getting the film to events to showcase it, everything is ready to go. "We're gonna start putting it into the festival circuit very soon. We just finished the edit, so now we're gonna start submitting it to the festival circuit and try to get it out there." At this point, the team has no idea where it will ultimately end up, but they are aiming high to land Violent Ends at one of the major fests earlier in 2025. "Maybe South by Southwest, maybe Sundance, maybe Cannes. We don't know." As they seek the perfect spot for the indie film to make its debut, Magnussen assures, "It could do anything."

'Violent Ends' Will Be an "Unhinged" Revenge Flick

In the first look, everything seems almost serene with a scene of Magnussen and Shipp's star-crossed lovers sharing a sweet moment on a dock by their secluded wooded home. However, Magnussen assures that the film is anything but peaceful, even if there is beauty in how the characters come to life. "But it is a beautiful, again, small independent film," he said. "We love the story and the arc of the character. The revenge story is just unhinged once it starts. Once it kicks off, it just doesn't stop." On top of everything, viewers can expect violence given the film's R rating, though it won't necessarily push the boundaries of that rating. "No, not a Hard R, no. But it probably will be an R-rated film," Magnussen added.

Violent Ends marks Powell's second feature as writer and director following 2022's The Send-Off. Alongside the duo of Magnussen and Shipp, it features a supporting cast bolstered by James Badge Dale, Nick Stahl, Kate Burton, and Ray McKinnon. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the film as it eyes the festival circuit and an eventual release. In the meantime, his latest film, Coup! with Peter Sarsgaard is set to hit digital on September 3 following its theatrical run.