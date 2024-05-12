Since the early days of Hollywood, audiences have loved gangster films. Living in the sub-genre of crime films, where the focus on the urban underground where violence often rules. They provoke visceral responses in viewers making them always excited, no matter the story. Delving into the worlds of criminal organizations and gangs as they engage in power politics; from the gruesome to the gory, showing the gritty and authentic lifestyle of characters in the underworld.

Violence doesn’t just have to be physical but can also be psychological, illustrating the depths criminal life has on people and those around them. The best violent gangster films serve the purpose of heightening tension and developing the characters, driving the plot forward and creating a greater sense of empathy by the end. Hopefully justifying the endless forays of blood and guts.

10 ‘Eastern Promises’ (2007)

Directed by David Cronenberg

This is not your average David Cronenberg movie, but a must-see nevertheless. Eastern Promises opens with a chilling throat slashing of a woman which sets off a series of events involving the Russian mafia. Starring Naomi Watts as a London midwife who uncovers a sinister human trafficking ring that is sustained by violence towards anyone that tries to attest. Giving a glimpse into the brutality of maintaining an unknown business to the public.

From intense fight scenes to disturbing acts of violence and murder, Eastern Promises is not for the faint of heart. Even when not showing violence, there is no ambiguity to what is going on outside the camera's lens. Not to mention watching a nude Ziggo Mortensen take on Chechen assassins is a moment that shouldn’t be forgotten. Under the helm of Cronenberg, you will always be allured into the depths his mind is willing to go.

9 ‘Once Upon a time in America’ (1984)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Once Upon a time in America is an epic that follows the lives of Jewish gangsters in New York City from their childhood in the 20s to adulthood in the 60s. Exploring loyalty and betrayal within friendship as the story centers around Robert De Niro’s character, David, navigating the underground world of organized crime.

The film may not be the most violent in terms of blood and gore, but it is just as matched in sexual violence. Scenes are jarring to watch at times, as you see the despicable nature of man using his power over women for his own gratification and pleasure. Showing how people in positions of power enjoy holding power over others. Leone shows the essence the negative effects it had during at time. Affecting the citizens, the majority immigrants, who searched for hope and prosperity in the United States.

8 ‘The Killer’ (1989)

Directed by John Woo

This gangster action mashup follows a hitman who decides to retire after accidentally blinding a nightclub singer during a shootout. However, he is forced back into the underworld after befriending a police detective, vowing to help him protect a female friend from an infamous gangster.

The Killer has become known for its awesome action sequences and surprising emotional depth. Scenes with great violence come from gunfights, explosions, and the hand-to-hand combat the main character uses. The movie is quite graphic, with scenes depicting bloodshed and significant injuries. Though the violence serves the storytelling and thematic elements of the movie rather than being outright gratuitous.

7 ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

When Pulp Fiction hit theaters, it instantly gained widespread acclaim for its innovative style and impactful storytelling. Through a non-linear narrative of interconnected stories following mobsters, hitmen, a boxer, and two small-time criminals, we see their lives intersect in unexpected ways over the course of several days in Los Angeles.

The title refers to pulp magazines and hard-boiled crime novels that were popular for their graphic violence and punchy dialogue. Through the depiction of violence, Quentin Tarantino is offering a commentary on the fascination the United States has with it and the desensitization to violence in of the media and popular culture. From intense shootouts to the graphic despoilment of one's dignity, Pulp Fiction has no blurred lines when attempting to leave a lasting impression on viewers. Maintaining Tarantino’s philosophy that films should be fun and not boring.

6 ‘City of God’ (2002)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles

Surrounding the true events in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. City of God follows several characters' lives over the course of the 60s into the 80s as crime and gangs became the dictating force in the impoverished neighborhoods. With the urban area becoming a battleground for control, desecration and violence are what ensue.

Receiving critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of urban violence, it is often regarded as one of the greatest Brazilian films ever made. Characters assert their power with violence, as others seek revenge or try to protect themselves in the lawless environment. City of God's most valiant achievement is showing the ripple effect that violence has throughout a community and how it can not only affect those directly involved but also the families and innocent bystanders.

5 ‘Gangs of New York’ (2002)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

This historical crime drama Gangs of New York is set in the mid 19th century follows rival gangs in the Five Points neighborhood of New York as they clash. Showing the epic story of immigrants seeking revenge on a powerful leader of an anti-immigrant gang. Mainly focusing on themes of vengeance and ethnic tensions at a time of development in America.

Using violence at the core to demonstrate the sheer scale of the situation. Central to the film's depiction of the brutal and chaotic world of gang warfare brings out violent feuds and confrontations, including street fights, brawls, and assassinations. The many characters in the film harbor personal vendettas for past injustices that lead to the acts of extreme violence, driving most of the film and giving passionate character depth.

4 ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’( 2012)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap

The two-part Indian film is set in the town of Wasseypur, the state of Jharkhand. Revolving around three crime families who are vying for control over a coal mining town between the 40s to the early 2000s. Exploring a rich, complex narrative, involving a slew of multiple characters shifting alliances and acting on their feelings of revenge.

Gangs of Wasseypur captures the gritty realism of cyclical violence that takes place at the hands of power and corruption. As one of the most important works of Indian cinema in recent years, the raw portrayal feels visceral to any viewer and is bound to impact anyone that watches. Used to illustrate the characters' moral dilemmas when we see their acts of revenge perpetuate the culture further.

3 ‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Directed by Frances Ford Coppola

The most famous gangster film of all time has become ingrained in fans for decades as Frances Ford Coppola provided an inside look into the world of the mafia for the first time. Telling the story of the powerful Italian-American mafia family, the Corleones. Chronicling the families' struggles in a post-World War II America and taking a gripping view of the American Dream.

The image of a horse's head left in silk bedsheets has left a print on fans as much as the gruesome death of Sonny Corleone. The Godfather plays out the sinister acts that come from life in organized crime. Violence rages from shootings and assassinations to acts of brutality and intimidation. Always serving the narrative of family dynamics within the context of organized crime.

2 ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Based on the real life story of former mobster Henry Hill, audiences are taken through his rise and fall in the mob. Goodfellas spans several decades from the 50s to the 80s, Henry navigates the world of organized crime, taking part in violent confrontations, murders, and ruthless beatings. Ray Liotta’s Hill is one of the great performances in a gang film.

Martin Scorsese's unfiltered look inside the life of a mob lackie takes a look at how one has to behave to navigate the violent world and stay alive yourself. The violence is raw and unflinching, respecting the amorality that the characters' lifestyles take on. With the kinetic energy of Scorsese’s direction, the film immerses the audience into the chaotic and dangerous world. Showing how from one moment to the next things can change if you are not careful.

1 ‘Scarface’ (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Fans of gangster movies are familiar with the story of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who rises to power in the Miami drug trade. Tony starts as a low-level enforcer, eventually becoming one of the most powerful and ruthless drug lords. Filled with iconic quotes from actor Al Pacino, like “Say hello to my little friend” before unleashing a massacre of gunfire.

The violence in Scarface is some of the most intense and graphic, as men get blown apart. Featuring numerous scenes of gunfights and brutal confrontations, Tony Montana doesn’t shy away from showing the consequences of his actions. Scenes of massacres and stabbings along with other violent acts become stylized, glorifying the drama in a way that only Brian De Palma knows how. Scarface is not only one of the best gangster films, but the most violent at that.

